x

June 19, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 87ºF

Society

Noam Chomsky’s Wife Says Reports of Famed Linguist’s Death are False

June 19, 2024
By Associated Press
Noam Chomsky
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2012, file photo activist Noam Chomsky stands during a press conference to support the Gaza-bound flotilla in the port of Gaza City. Chomsky is hospitalized in his wife's native country of Brazil after suffering a massive stroke, she confirmed Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Noam Chomsky’s wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports Tuesday that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue.

“No, it is false,” she wrote Tuesday in response to an emailed query from The Associated Press. Noam Chomsky, 95, had been hospitalized in Brazil while recovering from a stroke suffered a year ago, Valeria Chomsky told the AP last week. But the Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement that Chomsky was discharged on Tuesday to continue his treatment at home.

Earlier Tuesday, Chomsky was trending on X as false reports of his death abounded. Jacobin and The New Statesman published obituaries for Chomsky, though the former changed its headline from “We Remember Noam Chomsky” to “Let’s Celebrate Noam Chomsky.” The New Statesman took its essay by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis down altogether. Brazilian news site Diario do Centro do Mundo also took down its story announcing Chomsky’s death and issued a correction.

FILE – Jewish-American scholar and activist Noam Chomsky attends a conference at the Islamic University, Oct. 20, 2012, in Gaza City. Chomsky’s wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports Tuesday, June 18, 2024, that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue. (AP photo/Hatem Moussa, File)

The Chomskys have had a residence in Brazil since 2015. Noam Chomsky, known to millions for his criticisms of U.S. foreign policy, taught for decades at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2017, he joined the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

___
By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

AP journalist David Biller contributed from Rio de Janeiro.

RELATED

Politics
Biden Again Calls Trump a ‘Convicted Felon’ at a Fundraiser Pushing His 5-Day Total to Around $40M

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden again taunted Donald Trump as a “convicted felon” during a high-dollar fundraiser Tuesday, saying his likely opponent in November’s election is waging an “all-out assault” on the U.

Society
Biden is Offering Some Migrants a Pathway to Citizenship. Here’s How The Plan Will Work
Society
US Acknowledges Northwest Dams Have Devastated the Region’s Native Tribes

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

US Ambassador Tsunis Applauds Greece’s Comeback, Investors Interest

ATHENS - US Ambassador George Tsunis added to a list of those lauding Greece’s recovery from a 2010-18 financial and austerity crisis, calling it an “economic miracle,” that is seeing investors from the United States and world jumping in.

ATHENS - Only 55 percent of those holding high-level public hospital positions in Greece passed a new examination scheme designed to determine whether someone is qualified for their job, instituted after many were said to be incompetent.

NICOSIA - Cyprus’ continued lure to ex-patriates and digital nomads who can work from anywhere, and demand for property has seen real estate prices rising 12.

ATHENS - US Ambassador George Tsunis added to a list of those lauding Greece’s recovery from a 2010-18 financial and austerity crisis, calling it an “economic miracle,” that is seeing investors from the United States and world jumping in.

NEW YORK - Greek-American restaurateur Mike Dzanoucakis thinks he’s got the perfect winning combination when his Hampton Gyro, a quick-service restaurant, opens in Riverhead, N.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.