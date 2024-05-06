No Uber Competition, Greece Goes After Tax-Evading Cabbies 

Society

ATHENS – Having driven out Uber’s basic service – wanting a monopoly without competition – Greece’s taxi drivers have also been notorious for not paying taxes but now are the target of inspectors wanting to rein them in.

While most cabbies provide services without complaints, the sector is known for drivers cheating tourists with a number of tricks – including sleight of hand with euro bills – and ferociously guarded their territory when Uber first came in.

Angry protests made governments fearful of losing votes from the drivers buckle under the pressure and led Uber to withdraw the service available but only through taxis and not private operators who were pushed out.

Now cabbies – as are professionals who have successfully evaded it in many cases – will have to use Point-of-Service (POS) machines that provide receipts and let the tax department try to track their revenues.

“From now on, no electronic payments will be left without being invoiced,” George Pitsilis, Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) told The Financial Times.

The New Democracy government now in its second term is the latest to fail to force reluctant taxpayers in the professional and service sector, along with open air markets among others, to use POS systems that can be tracked by AADE.

Greece is third in the European Union with high Value Added Tax (VAT) gaps, the difference between potential tax revenues between full and actual collections and the government wants to cut that in half and reach the EU average of 9 percent.

“Even though we have come a long way, compared to the European average we are relatively high,” said Pitsilis. Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said that increasing the share of digital transactions is the key to reducing tax evasion.

“We are putting a lot of effort into connecting POS with cash registers,” he said. “We need everything to be interconnected,” he added, but past efforts have seen professionals and others falsely saying their POS machines aren’t working.

But it’s difficult in a country where the tax rate is 22 percent for those making 10,000-19,999 euros ($10,787-$21,574) and reaches 45 percent for those with incomes over 40,000 euros ($43,150.)

That leads to many Greeks, including doctors and lawyers, to report incomes under 10,000 euros ($10,787) to avoid paying any taxes and leading now to cross checks for them to explain why they have big homes and luxury cars but don’t pay taxes.

“It’s insane for the employer to declare less than his employee,” said Hatzidakis. For the drivers of Greece’s 25,000 taxis, the need to accept card payments marks a dramatic shift in the way they account for their income and pay their taxes.”

Timos Papadopoulos, General Director of Tax Operations told the news site that, “Before national holidays and celebrations, we prepare a list of possible targets for weeks, and on the day, we do on-the-ground inspections,” and that in 2023 his teams performed more than 70,000 checks.

He said that each year he’s seen more compliance, with 28 percent evasion in 2023, down from 40 percent the year before as the government gets tougher on most sectors although shipping oligarchs are essentially tax-free and the rich hide their fortunes in secret foreign bank accounts.

“Now, with the connection of the POS with cash machines, we expect tax evasion to drop even further,” Papadopoulos said. But the net isn’t catching everyone, particularly businesses, plumbers, electricians, doctors, lawyers and architects.

And taxi drivers.

From 2015 to 2019, one out of every eight card transactions went unrecorded by the tax authorities, expected to change through POS, said Georgios Gatopoulos of IOBE, an Athens-based economics think-tank.

About 90 percent of the 350,000 businesses targeted have now acquired POS systems linked to their cash registers. Hatzidakis warned of steep fines for non-compliance, pointing out that the EU might deprive Greece of billions of euros of COVID-19 recovery funds if the reform fails.