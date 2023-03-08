x

March 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

No Surprises Here: Cyprus’ Best Beaches Keep Bringing Tourists

March 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Cyprus Russia Tourism
FILE - Tourist enjoy the sea at Limanaki beach in southern coastal resort of Ayia Napa in southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Travelers to Cyprus are lured by some of Europe’s best beaches and Tripadvisor put two of them – Nissi in Ayia at 7th and Fig Tree Beach in nearby Protaras as 20th on its list of the best spots for bathing and taking in the sun.

With the COVID-19 pandemic already in the rear view mirror and health restrictions lifted, the island is looking forward to another big summer and the beaches that were empty during lockdowns being filled again.

https://www.financialmirror.com/2023/03/08/cyprus-beaches-among-world-best/

Local beaches are considered among the most iconic sceneries and sunsets which adds to the attraction, said The Financial Mirror, Cyprus counting largely on those to bring in the travelers and revenues.

First on the world list was Brazil’s Baia do Sancho, described by Tripadvisor as: “A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending ladders and stone steps. The majestic bluffs will take your breath away”.

Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland was voted the best beach in Europe and fourth in the world while Greece landed two on the world list, Falassarna (21) and Balos Lagoon (25), both on Crete. Falassrna was rated 6th best in Europe and Balos Lagoon at 8th.

There are two more Greek beaches on the European list, Sarakiniko (17) in Milos and Kalamaki (18) the report said, with Greece expecting another boom year as well after seeing a big surge in 2022.

Cyprus airports operator Hermes Airports said Larnaca and Paphos airports had more passenger traffic in February 2023 than the record year of 2019, as 454,000 passengers passed through, the news site also said.

While Greece has campaigns to bring people year-round with attractions in the autumn and winter, Cyprus concentrates on the summer and the sector this year hopes to see levels of arrivals close to 2019’s record 3.97 million.

RELATED

Society
Calling Lord Elgin: Cypriot Arrested for Stealing Rocks Off Acropolis

ATHENS - It wasn't exactly the heist of the century – harkening back than 220 years when a Scottish diplomat, Lord Elgin – ripped off Parthenon Marbles pieces – but a Cypriot man was arrested for trying to take pieces of stone and marble from the Acropolis.

Society
Cyprus Lays to Rest Two Student Victims of Greek Train Crash Tragedy
Society
Cyprus’ City of Dreams Casino Will Open for Business This Summer

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.