No Surprises Here: Cyprus’ Best Beaches Keep Bringing Tourists

FILE - Tourist enjoy the sea at Limanaki beach in southern coastal resort of Ayia Napa in southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Travelers to Cyprus are lured by some of Europe’s best beaches and Tripadvisor put two of them – Nissi in Ayia at 7th and Fig Tree Beach in nearby Protaras as 20th on its list of the best spots for bathing and taking in the sun.

With the COVID-19 pandemic already in the rear view mirror and health restrictions lifted, the island is looking forward to another big summer and the beaches that were empty during lockdowns being filled again.

Local beaches are considered among the most iconic sceneries and sunsets which adds to the attraction, said The Financial Mirror, Cyprus counting largely on those to bring in the travelers and revenues.

First on the world list was Brazil’s Baia do Sancho, described by Tripadvisor as: “A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending ladders and stone steps. The majestic bluffs will take your breath away”.

Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland was voted the best beach in Europe and fourth in the world while Greece landed two on the world list, Falassarna (21) and Balos Lagoon (25), both on Crete. Falassrna was rated 6th best in Europe and Balos Lagoon at 8th.

There are two more Greek beaches on the European list, Sarakiniko (17) in Milos and Kalamaki (18) the report said, with Greece expecting another boom year as well after seeing a big surge in 2022.

Cyprus airports operator Hermes Airports said Larnaca and Paphos airports had more passenger traffic in February 2023 than the record year of 2019, as 454,000 passengers passed through, the news site also said.

While Greece has campaigns to bring people year-round with attractions in the autumn and winter, Cyprus concentrates on the summer and the sector this year hopes to see levels of arrivals close to 2019’s record 3.97 million.