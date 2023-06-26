No Stopping Mitsotakis Now, Steamrolls Rivals, Consolidates Power

Politics

Kyriakos Mitsotakis leader of the center-right New Democracy waves to supporters outside the headquarters of the party in Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Newly re-elected Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis got the mandate he wanted in an avalanche victory in June 25 elections that gave him outright rule and control of Parliament.

Now the question is: what will he do with it?

The election saw the disintegration of Greece’s already fractured Left with the total collapse of the major opposition SYRIZA of leader and former Premier Alexis Tsipras who’s now 0-4 against Mitsotakis.

It was a near 23 percent wipeout of the Leftists who now have only 48 seats in the 300-member Parliament, down by 23 and with the third-place PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change losing 9 seats from the first round results May 21.

In a review, The New York Times said the results for Mitsotakis and New Democracy give him total authority to pass anything he wants in Parliament, neutralizing the other seven parties that got in, including far-right groups.

The newspaper said the results set “the stage for its leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to strengthen his grip on power with an absolute majority and what he called a ‘strong mandate’ for the foreseeable future.”

It added that, “With his landslide victory, voters appeared to have overlooked his government’s ties to a series of scandals and embrace his promise of continued economic stability and prosperity.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/25/world/europe/greece-election-kyriakos-mitsotakis.html?searchResultPosition=1

“In a resounding and mature way, they put a definitive end to a traumatic cycle of toxicity that had held the country back and divided society,” Mitsotakis said of his crushing destruction of opponents.

Mitsotakis was propelled by an economic recovery with the further waning of the COVID-19 pandemic, near 6 percent growth in 2022 and likely record hordes of tourists on a path to spend more than 20 billion euros ($21.77 billion) this year.

Nothing held him back: not a surveillance scandal, nor alleged pushbacks of refugees he denied, nor a train tragedy that killed 57 people, as voters showed they didn’t want to look back to the SYRIZA years of austerity and sacrifice.

He said his next moves would be to further spur foreign investment and raise wages while crowing about the recovery that he said still wasn’t enough to lower a 24 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on food.

“I never promise miracles,” he said. “But I can assure you that I will remain faithful to my duty, with planning, devotion and chiefly hard work” and that his second term could “transform” Greece with dynamic growth rates that would increase wages and reduce inequalities, and he vowed, “I will be the Prime Minister of all Greeks.”

Lamprini Rori, a Professor of Political Analysis at the University of Athens told the newspaper that, “One should not underestimate what this economic stability and growth means in material but also in psychological terms for a country which has been on the brink of economic collapse in the previous decade.”

Tsipras paid the price for reneging on anti-austerity vows while ruling and breaking essentially every promise he made, his campaign pitch for justice and change falling on deaf ears and saying the results produced an arrogance of power.

He said that Mitsotakis and his government were “an unaccountable regime that is a danger to society” and that the election to Parliament of three ultra-nationalist parties, including one religiously based, was a “warning bell.”

“The opposition’s narrative was ‘down with the junta’ and ‘we’ve become a Banana Republic,’” said Harry Papasotiriou, a Professor of International relations at Panteion University in Athens. “But people saw economic growth,” he said.