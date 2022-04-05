x

April 5, 2022

No Reprieve for Greece’s Anti-Vaxxer Health Care Workers

April 5, 2022
By The National Herald
Employees of a Greek healthcare logistics company unbox packages containing vaccines against COVID-19, at Kryoneri village, near Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
ATHENS – Health care workers in Greece suspended without pay for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during the lingering pandemic will stay that way unless they relent or the pandemic ends.

That was the word from Health Minister Thanos Plevris even though the New Democracy government is easing health restrictions, and moving toward ending them, rewarding other anti-vaxxers who could be allowed the same benefits to get into public gathering spots as those who got vaccinated.

In response to a parliamentary question, Plevris said the suspension of the workers in question was “entirely their choice. Health professionals who do not believe in vaccines “do not believe in their own science.”

In September 2021, the Health Ministry suspended some 5,500 health workers and personnel at public hospitals while telling another 1,000 told they could no longer work at primary healthcare centers.

But the government also said it would stop fines for those over-60 who refused to be vaccinated – only 14 percent paid – and there was no word whether the others would have to pay or get away scot-free.

