No Public Transport in Athens on Wednesday, Due to Strike

Society

ATHENS – The metro, tram, electric railway (ISAP), trolleys and buses will not run in Athens on Wednesday, as workers’ unions will participate in a 24-hour strike called by the Athens Labor Centre.

Public transport workers will stage a protest rally at the finance ministry at 12:00 noon. Strikers said that the finance ministry’s new bill on public utility companies, which will be voted on in parliament on Wednesday, practically abolishes full-time work and permanent contracts.