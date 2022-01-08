x

January 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 25ºF

ATHENS 54ºF



Politics

No Issue for the Safety of Greek Citizens Living in Kazakhstan, Says Foreign Affairs Ministry

January 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Photo by YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI.
Greek Foreign Ministry. Photo by YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI.

ATHENS – The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely following developments in Kazakhstan, it said in an announcement on Saturday.

“According to the information we have received so far, no issue has arisen regarding the safety of Greek citizens living in the country,” it was noted.

RELATED

Society
“Fagan Fragment” to Be Presented at the Acropolis Museum on Monday

ATHENS - There is "a dynamic that is being built, step-by-step' for the repatriation of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in statements to The Daily Telegraph newspaper, it was reported on Saturday.

Society
Investigation Ordered over Movie with Sex Scene at Acropolis
Economy
Greece Takes Another Crack at Going After Big Tax Evaders

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

Chicago Νixes School for 3rd Day as Virus, Union Sebate Rage

CHICAGO — Leaders of the nation's third-largest school district canceled classes for a third consecutive day as heated negotiations continued with the Chicago Teachers Union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings