April 19, 2023

No Blame, Analysts Probing Deadly Greek Train Crash Finish Look

April 19, 2023
By The National Herald
ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ ΑΠΟ DRONE APO TO ΠΟΛΥΝΕΚΡΟ ΣΙΔΗΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΚΟ ΔΥΣΤΥΧΗΜΑ ΣΤΑ ΤΕΜΠΗ - ΣΥΓΚΡΟΥΣΗ ΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗΣ ΜΕ ΕΠΙΒΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΜΑΞΟΣΤΟΙΧΙΑ (MOTIONTEAM/ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΒΕΡΒΕΡΙΔΗΣ)
Drone images of the deadly train accident at Tempi outside Larissa, collision between a freight and passenger train, Wednesday 1 March 2023 (MOTIONTEAM/VASSILIS VERVERIDIS)

ATHENS – Without assigning any blame or accountability, a group of experts investigating the Feb. 28 head-on train collision that killed 57 people on the line from the capital to Thessaloniki have completed their initial probe.

It’s likely to leave as many questions as answers as the analysts admitted they would not take up looking at officials who oversee transportation and said they hoped it wouldn’t be used for political purposes ahead of the May 21 elections.

They began work on March 6 and said that the report “does not concern itself with identifying or delegating responsibilities, a power that according to the Greek Constitution is vested only with relevant legislative authorities,” said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

Instead, they concentrated on recommendations on how to make the railways safer after the catastrophe showed successive governments, including the ruling New Democracy, failed to implement them for years.

They gave their report to Transport Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, who took over the position after his predecessor, Kostas Karamanlis quit immediately after the tragedy and said he didn’t have enough time in his 4 ½ years on the job to make the trains safer.

A copy will be directly sent to the appeals prosecutor in Larissa, central Greece, who is investigating the accident and the ministry will seek permission to release its findings that are limited to just technical questions.

The committee’s job, a statement said, was confined just to “investigate and highlight the systemic problems and dysfunctions related to the railroad accident” at Tempi, as a passenger train carrying 350 people slammed into an cargo train coming from Thessaloniki.

 

