June 2, 2023

No Added Jail Time for Greek Drummer, 72, Who Abused Minors

June 2, 2023
By The National Herald
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS  –  A well-known drummer in a Greek band, who’s now 72 and serving five years for the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl, was found guilty of another case involving an underage girl but received only a suspended 4-year sentence.

An Athens Mixed Jury Court handed down the decision against Giorgos Yiannopoulos, who had played for the band Pyx Lax, which didn’t add jail time after his defense said he had been on good behavior after committing the crime.

He was acquitted of three other counts of abuse because they were deemed misdemeanors that happened too long ago for him to be prosecuted or convicted. His lawyer said he should have been cleared because of what was claimed doubt in two cases and the statute of limitations for the others.

The crime that sent him to jail happened over a period of two years from 2011-13 after he was initially charged with indecent acts on four other girls who who were then from 5 to 13 years old then.

He had been charged with breach of trust too as the acts allegedly took place after the parents of the victims placed them in his trust, the prosecution saying he abused the victims at a campsite where they were all vacationing then.

