MELVILLE, NY – The Nisyrian Society of New York celebrated its 120th anniversary at the Hilton Long Island/Huntington in Melville, NY, on May 11. Hundreds attended the event to celebrate and honor the past presidents who have guided the Society and helped preserve and promote the culture and heritage of the island. Nisyros native and violinist Maestro George Hatzinikolaou was also honored at the event for his talent and his cultural contributions. He is well-known for performing the traditional music of the island at a plethora of events in the U.S. and in Greece.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was among those present and in his remarks noted that “this island of Nisyros is the mother to all of you, and she has nourished you in ways that are marvelous and miraculous. To think, that from such a physically small island, the Greek-American community has been formed by so many of you – proud Nisyrians all!”

“As you are well aware, you are even mentioned in the Iliad of Homer, a manifestation of your essential Hellenism,” His Eminence said. “Perhaps it is because of the volcanic history of the island that the impact made by Nisyrians is so powerful. You come from a place of tremendous energy and vitality! Nisyros has one of the most significant geothermal fields in all of Greece, a testament to the spirit and power of its inhabitants and its πατριώτες, here and around the world.”

Following the remarks, the guests enjoyed a performance by the youth dance group and traditional music by Maestro Hatzinikolaou.