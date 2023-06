Society

FILE - A sailboat carrying migrants is escorted by the coast guard in Kapsali port on the southern island of Kythera, Greece, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Giorgos Samios/kythera.news via AP)

ATHENS – Greek authorities on Sunday announced the rescue of 90 refugees and migrants, among them 18 women and 37 children, on board a sailboat in distress off the island of Kythera. Responders to a call to the European emergency number 112 on Saturday evening found the vessel southeast of Kythera.

The 35 men, 18 women, 27 boys and 10 girls on board the sailboat were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat and taken safely to Neapoli, Voies late on Saturday night. They have come from various countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iraq and Egypt.

The authorities arrested two of the rescued foreign nationals after an investigation, for violating laws on migration.