Society

ATHENS – The foreign ministry announced that arrangements have been made for the return of 90 Greek citizens from Israel on an El-Al flight on Tuesday, thus completing the repatriation of all Greek visitors to the area.

A special flight chartered by the foreign ministry on Wednesday, meanwhile, will be available for Greek residents of Israel that wish to return to Greece. The ministry announcement stressed that every effort is being made for the safe return of all Greeks in the region who wish to return.