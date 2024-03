Society

Riots police clash with students in front of the Parliament during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, Friday, March 8, 2024. Thousands of protesters have gathered in central Athens to oppose government plans to introduce privately-run universities, following weeks of demonstrations including scores of university building occupations by students. Lawmakers were to vote on the measure later Friday with the bill expected to pass. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A total of 9 civilians and 7 police officers were injured on Friday in incidents during rallies protesting the voting of the bill on private universities and in support of International Women’s Day, Greek police said.

Hellenic Police noted that police were attacked with firebombs at two separate incidents, and once with stones, with the police responding with tear gas. It added that 14 people were brought in for questioning and 3 were arrested.

In addition, an investigation has been ordered about statements and video reproduced online that show events at the day’s incidents, police said.

The rallies of student and other organizations began at 12:00 and the incidents at 14:50.