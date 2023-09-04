Nikos Andriotis Pillar of the Greek-American Community

Editorial

The news of Nikos Andriotis’ death deeply shook up the Community and me personally. It was expected, as he had been seriously ill for some time. However, how can we accept that people like Andriotis, who are so essential, are no longer with us?

Whether you agreed or disagreed with him, whether he raised his voice or remained calm, Nikos stood out. What set him apart? Many things. He was smart and eloquent but eloquent not in empty words but in substance and content of high quality. However, what distinguished him above all else was his devotion to the greatness of Hellenism. The dedication to maintaining the characteristics that make up our identity: Religion. History. Language. And how are these achieved? The vehicle for their preservation is the Greek school.

For decades, Nikos was the reference point of the Saint Demetrios Community and especially of the school he loved most of all: the first (and unfortunately the only) Greek high school in the United States.

He was its leader.

He was the priest without a cassock.

His influence, however, was not limited to Astoria – even if it were, that was enough, but its extended beyond there.

St. Demetrios’ school, however, was the school with which was most concerned.

He fought for its establishment despite the distrust he encountred. Then he struggled for its construction. He then fought for its development.

It was his life’s work.

He certainly didn’t do it alone. It wouldn’t have been possible for him to do it alone. Many helped like Demosthenes Triantafillou. But the dominant role was his.

Nisyros, his place of origin, a few days ago, and while he was in the hospital, declared him its Grand Benefactor.

It wasn’t too late, even if he wasn’t able to comprehend it.

By the same logic – and much more – he should be declared a Grand Benefactor of Saint Demetrios. In his name, various events should be held every year on its premises. He was also one of the great financial benefactors of the Community.

The National Herald followed his activities closely and honored him at the gala event that marked the 100th anniversary of the newspaper’s establishment for his great contributions.

We recommend that the Ecumenical Patriarchate honor him as well as should, of course, the Archdiocese of America.

Greece, through the then-president of the Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, following my proposal during my tenure as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Greek Hiaspora, received him in the Presidential Mansion and addressed him with the warmest words of gratitude for what he offered to the motherland.

Of course, no one is irreplaceable. Not even Nikos.

The passage, however, of these people, like Archbishop Iakovos, leaves such a void, as is now so clearly seen, that it requires a long time to fill up.

And when their passing takes place in difficult times for the Community, such as the current one, it takes even longer. At such times, the void is even more extreme. As already, the absence of Nikos was strongly felt in the last years when he withdrew, for health reasons, from the Community of St. Demetrios.

Nikos, the friend, the pillar, passed away – but he will not be forgotten. He aimed at the key targets. He went down in the history of the Community.

May your memory be eternal, dear friend Nikos.