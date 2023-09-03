Nikos Andriotis, 82, a Giant of Nisyros, and St. Demetrios of Astoria, is Mourned

COMMUNITY NEWS

By Stavros Marmarinos

TAMPA, FL – At the age of 82, Nikos Andriotis, the former president and later honorary president of the historic community of the Cathedral of St. Demetrios of Astoria, NY, Grand Benefactor of the Greek-American community and his dear homeland, the island of Nisyros, on Saturday, September 2 at Mount Sinai Queens hospital in Astoria, NY. He had been facing serious health problems in recent years and in the past few days was being treated for pneumonia. His already serious condition was thus aggravated, as a result of which he breathed his last.

His brother, Giorgos Andriotis, clearly deeply moved, told The National Herald, “we are a family of five brothers and I would like to speak on behalf of everyone. For all the siblings and for the whole family, Nikos, in addition to being a brother, was a father and a friend. He was the pillar of the family and his loss will be truly unbearable to us. We will always think of him as a bright mind, who contributed as few did to society, the community, the parish of St. Demetrios, as well as Nisyros – as much as anyone could imagine. Few people can match his contributions and efforts.

According to the family, the viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 5th and Wednesday, September 6th at the Cathedral Church of St. Demetrios (30-11 30th drive Astoria), from 5 to 8 in the evening.

The funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios on Thursday, September 7 at 10 AM. The burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery (72-02 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst).

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers donations be made in support of The Nick Andriotis Tuition Assistance Program at St. Demterios of Astoria. The funeral and burial has been undertaken by the Antonopoulos Funeral Home.

Who was Nikos Andriotis?

Nikos Andriotis, businessman and philanthropist, was the greatest contributor to the creation of the St. Demetrios Community’s school complex in its current form. During his presidency of the Community, the first Greek High School in America was founded, which is also recognized by the Greek Ministry of Education.

As president of the Community initially, but also later, he fought, despite the fierce reactions of some, to make this dream of his come true. For many years, Nikos Andriotis, who also served as president of the School Committee, worked successfully for the advancement of the School.

In 2000, the community of St. Demetrios honored him with the Odysseus Award in recognition of his valuable services to it and, especially, to its school system.

The message that Archbishop of North and South America Iakovos of Blessed memory had sent at that time for the event’s commemorative journal is typical. He wrote: “My dears, this message is not written [merely] for the Journal. Indeed, it is written with a happy pen, which jumps with joy for Nikos Andriotis. A vibrant, very lively man. He [doesn’t get much sleep. He is always awake, and always dreaming. He doesn’t need the night to give him dreams. Nisyros the dream-maker gives them to him. Astoria fills the dark sky of his impatience with golden stars. That’s why he doesn’t walk –he runs. He sees the river before him always, and the sea. He does not believe in the ‘cliff in front and stream in back.’ When the stream doesn’t go his way, he moves it. He doesn’t like standing water. He constantly stirs things up – with grand designs. He is ambitious, but what he considers his glory is a successful endeavor, the moving of mountains that block his way. He is impetuous like the wild wind. When his struggles [are over], only then does he calm down. As you can see I am not praising him, I am describing him – as he himself would. But he has no choice. If he didn’t [work] he would explode… Only, when I call him ‘president of presidents’ does he quiet down, perhaps, because I am summarizing him with this title. He was indeed a president, always on top of the scaffolding, climbing towards action, mobilizing and finishing the project. What is my message? I want you to always keep him at the forefront of creative work. As he is: With all his enthusiasms and his outbursts. That is why I am honoring him today with you. He deserves. Nika, Niko! – Win Niko!”

The year the parish honored him with the Odysseus Award Andriotis donated $100,000 to establish the Nick A. Andriotis Assistance Fund for children with financial needs.

Nikos Andriotis was born in the village of Nikia in Nisyros in November, 1940 and in 1956, at the age of 16, he immigrated to America. All his years he lived in Astoria which he loved so much.

His first job was operating a hotel elevator on 49th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues in Manhattan. He knew little English then.

After that he was employed in restaurants, where he worked as a waiter. He then became a real estate entrepreneur. For many years, and until his health failed, he was a partner of the expatriate millionaire, Steve Valiotis, in the latter’s Alma Realty Company.

He was for many years a member of the Parish Council of St. Demetrios of Astoria, serving as president from 1976 to 1977 and from 1979 to 1982.

Regarding his contributions to the first Greek-American High School, which has been operating since 1982, and his efforts to establish the necessary facilities, Nikos Andriotis previously said to The National Herald: “Many believed that we will go bankrupt and shut down the Community. Despite the difficulties, I believed that we would succeed. I knew the cause was right, necessary, and holy. Personally, I also believed that we would not be able to hold on, if we did not give impetus to Greek Education. They wanted the High School but there were the usual suspicions. Some people wondered why I insisted so much on the project… Is it because of selfishness? Out of a wish for glory? Or, maybe I’m going to eat the money…I could take all of that, but not the last one. That really angered me…”

The work was finished, the miracle happened and Andriotis was justified in his stubbornness and persistence. In 2017, he donated one million dollars to St. Catherine’s School.

His final philanthropic act was a donation of two million euros for the renovation of the municipal thermal baths of Nisyros. The Municipality declared him Grand Benefactor of the island.

With the blessings and approval of the late Archbishop Iakovos, Nikos Andriotis also spearheaded the purchase and renovation of the Greek Cultural Center of the Archdiocese in Astoria, which has been operating since 1986 and for which he had served as president of the board.

Andriotis was honored by the Church with the title of Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and was a member of the Leadership 100 endowment fund.

In the Community he was known as the Prime Minister of Astoria. He was given that nickname when he had once vigorously supported his positions in favor of Greek Education at a Clergy-Laity Congress in San Francisco.

Throughout his life, he was an ardent supporter of the Greek language and Greek Education, in general, and emphasized the importance of Greek schools.

In addition to his long-standing ties with the Community of St. Demetrios of Astoria, Andriotis had also served as president of the Nisyrian Association ‘Agios Ioannis O Theologos’, while he had also offered his services to the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, as well as in the Dodecanese Federation.

His personal experiences, memories, and comments are contained in his book, with the characteristic title ‘Η πορεία μου χωρίς ράσο – My path without a cassock’, which was released in 2016 and which was the subject of many discussions.

