Nikolaos Tsakos, Benefactor of St. Demetrios Merrick & St. Markella Wantaugh, 86

Obituaries

MERRICK, NY – Nikolaos Tsakos, great benefactor of the St. Demetrios Merrick and St. Markella Wantagh communities, passed away on May 26. He was 86.

The announcement was made in social media posts by both communities which noted his dedication to the communities and to his faith.

St. Denetrios posted: “It is with much sadness and in the hope of the Resurrection that we announce the funeral arrangements for our beloved Nikolaos Tsakos, past President of the Parish Council, honored by the Parish for being in the three-person building committee of our gorgeous Church, great benefactor for the Parishes of Saint Demetrios in Merrick and Saint Markella in Wantagh, father of past President and present member of the Council Kostas Tsakos, husband, father, grandfather, relative and friend.”

St. Markella posted a statement in Greek which reads: “The Parish Council, the presiding priest, all the members and branches (Philoptochos, Parents and Teachers Association, and Youth) of the Community of St. Markella, Wantagh, express their deepest condolences to the family of the late Nikolaos Tsakos. The deceased was one of the founding members of our Community, providing guarantees for the first loan while he was also its President. His love for the Parish of St. Markella was remarkable for this and he was a benefactor, financially supporting our Greek Afternoon School, which also bears his name. May his memory be eternal.”

The visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 30, 5-9 PM, at the Bellmore Funeral Home, 2340 Jerusalem Avenue in North Bellmore, NY, and the funeral service on Wednesday, May 31, 10 AM at St. Demetrios Church, 2421 Hewlett Avenue, Merrick, NY.

The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers donations to either the St. Markella iconography project or the St. Demetrios Community Center project may be made in memory of Nikolaos Tsakos.