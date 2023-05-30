x

May 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Obituaries

Nikolaos Tsakos, Benefactor of St. Demetrios Merrick & St. Markella Wantaugh, 86

May 30, 2023
By TNH Staff
Nikolaos Tsakos 86
Nikolaos Tsakos was 86. Photo: Facebook

MERRICK, NY – Nikolaos Tsakos, great benefactor of the St. Demetrios Merrick and St. Markella Wantagh communities, passed away on May 26. He was 86.

The announcement was made in social media posts by both communities which noted his dedication to the communities and to his faith.

St. Denetrios posted: “It is with much sadness and in the hope of the Resurrection that we announce the funeral arrangements for our beloved Nikolaos Tsakos, past President of the Parish Council, honored by the Parish for being in the three-person building committee of our gorgeous Church, great benefactor for the Parishes of Saint Demetrios in Merrick and Saint Markella in Wantagh, father of past President and present member of the Council Kostas Tsakos, husband, father, grandfather, relative and friend.”

St. Markella posted a statement in Greek which reads: “The Parish Council, the presiding priest, all the members and branches (Philoptochos, Parents and Teachers Association, and Youth) of the Community of St. Markella, Wantagh, express their deepest condolences to the family of the late Nikolaos Tsakos. The deceased was one of the founding members of our Community, providing guarantees for the first loan while he was also its President. His love for the Parish of St. Markella was remarkable for this and he was a benefactor, financially supporting our Greek Afternoon School, which also bears his name. May his memory be eternal.”

The visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 30, 5-9 PM, at the Bellmore Funeral Home, 2340 Jerusalem Avenue in North Bellmore, NY, and the funeral service on Wednesday, May 31, 10 AM at St. Demetrios Church, 2421 Hewlett Avenue, Merrick, NY.

The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers donations to either the St. Markella iconography project or the St. Demetrios Community Center project may be made in memory of Nikolaos Tsakos.

RELATED

General News
Diaspora Registered in Special Electoral Rolls Votes in Greek Elections on June 24

ATHENS – On Saturday, June 24, one day before the official date of the national elections that will be held in Greece on June 25, expatriates everywhere who are registered in the special electoral rolls and have the right to vote from their place of residence will go to the polls.

General News
Veterans of Foreign Wars Eleftheria Post #6633 Commemorates Memorial Day
Associations
Remember & Honor: AHEPA Honors Memorial Day 2023

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.