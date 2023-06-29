x

June 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

USA

Nikola Vucevic Agrees to a 3-year, $60 Million Extension with the Bulls

June 29, 2023
By Associated Press
Bulls Vucevic Basketball
FILE - Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) looks toward the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) and guard Fred VanVleet (23) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Toronto. The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday, June 28, 2023 to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the free agent market.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the free agent market.

The move was hardly a surprise considering executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and Vucevic had expressed a desire to get a deal done. The consistently productive 6-foot-10 center averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds — both identical to his averages a season earlier — while playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career.

“I’m excited to continue my journey as a Chicago Bull,” Vucevic said in a statement. “Since I have arrived in Chicago, everyone in the organization has been incredibly welcoming to my family and me. I am motivated more than ever to achieve our mutual goals as a team.”

Vucevic, who turns 33 in October, has averaged 17 points and 10.5 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Orlando and Chicago. The Bulls signaled they were serious about becoming contenders and attracting top free agents when they acquired him from the Magic in March 2021 for Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks — their first major move under Karnisovas.

Chicago added DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso prior to the 2021-22 season and reached the playoffs at 46-36 after four straight losing seasons. But last season they regressed to 40-42 and lost in the play-in tournament.

Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022 because of a left knee injury that is expected to sideline him all of next season. The Bulls will need to address the point guard position. But they settled one issue by locking in Vucevic.

“He has produced at an elite level since we acquired him and will remain an integral part of our foundation moving forward,” Karnisovas said in a statement. “Nikola’s willingness to do whatever is asked of him to help us win, while also being an established veteran leader for our group, makes him a valuable component of the culture of our organization.”

RELATED

USA
The AP Interview: Olympics Boss Vows Paris Games Will Be Safe, Says no Resignations Planned in Probe

SAINT-DENIS, France — What was shaping up as a regular workday turned out to be anything but for the organizers of France's first summer Olympic Games in a century.

USA
Yankees Pitcher Domingo Germán Throws Perfect Game against Oakland. It’s the 24th in MLB History
USA
Peterson, Nimmo Lift Struggling Mets Past Brewers ahead of Owner Steve Cohen’s Presser on Team

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.