Nicole Malliotakis Expresses Her Enthusiastic Support for Donald Trump

NEW YORK – Greek-American Republican congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis gave a strong and clear response to reports by American media such as The Hill and Politico regarding the purpose of her presence at the trial in the well-known ‘hush money’ case against former President Donald Trump. She had appeared in court and later openly questioned the credibility and integrity of the process, along with U.S. senators James David Vance and Tommy Tuberville, but she clarified that she attended trial at her own initiative and not to serve as an informal ‘representative’ of Trump, given that he is prohibited from publicly discussing the credibility of the trial’s participants.

“I spoke on my own behalf, and I believe that having elected representatives there supporting the President helps communicate to the American people that this is a trial – a fraud – without evidence, and that Donald Trump has been politically persecuted. I did it on my own initiative because I wanted Americans to know what I believe. The President did not ask me to be there or to say anything on his behalf – or say anything in general. I did it on my own. I spoke to the media because I wanted to express my thoughts. They asked me questions and I answered them,” Malliotakis said.

The Greek-American congresswoman, who in recent years has been fully aligned with Donald Trump, also receiving his support in primary elections, insisted that the case against the former president is based on deficient evidence and unreliable key witnesses, such as Michael Cohen. She stated that the handling of the case by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “resembles communist, socialist, and third-world countries.”

“I am closely following the trial. There is no evidence that Trump committed a crime. Going to court that day and hearing firsthand from the key witness – who has been convicted of perjury and has admitted to perjuring himself before Congress – I saw no evidence. So, I believe, based on the timing and the lack of evidence, that this is a political persecution against a former president in order to politically harm him, silence him, and keep him away from the campaign trail. This is something that the Manhattan District Attorney, but also any prosecutor in America should not do. We are not a country that hunts down, prosecutes, and imprisons political opponents to silence them. These things happened in Cuba, from where my mother fled, in communist countries, socialist countries,” Malliotakis said.

She then openly questioned whether Donald Trump “could have a fair trial with jurors in Manhattan, where 85% of voters are against him and dislike him,” emphasizing that “the Federal Election Commission, which has jurisdiction, the Department of Justice, and even the predecessor of Alvin Bragg, have all concluded that there is no case.”

“They are trying to destroy President Trump politically, personally, professionally, and economically,” she said.

Finally, when asked by The National Herald whether she believes that what is happening in the trial and the charges against Trump will ultimately influence the choice of American voters in the November elections, Malliotakis stressed that “people should do their own research.”

She concluded the conversation by saying, “under Trump, we had low fuel prices, low interest rates, secure borders, and peace in the world. Under Biden, fuel prices have skyrocketed, we have high interest rates, two of our allies have been attacked because the president follows his appeasement policy, and there’s an immigration crisis caused by his 16 legislative reforms.”