x

June 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

SPORTS

Nick Kyrgios Out of Halle Open with Knee Injury Shortly after Comeback

June 19, 2023
By Associated Press
Germany Tennis
Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to China's Wu Yibing during the Stuttgart tennis tournament, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Halle Open on Monday in his latest setback as he tries to recover from a long-running knee injury.

In a German-language statement on the Halle Open website, Kyrgios was quoted as saying he had withdrawn because he didn’t feel he could play at the level he did last year, when he was a semifinalist in Halle before going on to reach the Wimbledon final.

“The 28-year-old Australian is still suffering from the aftereffects of a complicated knee injury which had put him out of action for around seven months,” organizers said, adding that he felt a recurrence of the knee issue while training in Halle.

Kyrgios, who had knee surgery in January, returned to action last week for the first time since October in a straight-set loss to Wu Yibing at the grass-court Stuttgart Open.

Halle is another grass event viewed as a warmup for Wimbledon. The Australian had been due to play Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and his place has now been taken by former Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev.

RELATED

SPORTS
Eleftheria Pancyprians Win it All in the Eastern Premier Soccer League Metropolitan Conference

In a match where both teams played with a lot of anxiety, the Pancyprians defeated Greek American 2-1 and won first place in the playoffs of the Metropolitan Conference of the Eastern Premier Soccer League.

SPORTS
With Ja Morant Suspended, So Are Grizzlies’ Plans for NBA Title Chase
SPORTS
Greece, France and England win Euro Qualifiers

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.