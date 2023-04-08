Nick Katsoris Shares With TNH Loukoumi Foundation’s Latest Projects

General News

NEW YORK – Nick Katsoris, Executive Director of The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation, spoke with The National Herald about the Foundation’s latest efforts.

TNH: How did the trip to Greece and Italy come about?

Nick Katsoria: After 28 years as General Counsel of the Red Apple Group, last month I left Red Apple to pursue some exciting new opportunities. I have been asked to serve as an Arbitrator at the American Arbitration Association, deciding cases across a wide range of legal subjects. When I started my legal career 30 years ago I had the honor of clerking for the Hon. Nicholas Tsoucalas, and that experience inspired me to always want to hear and decide cases one day.

I have also assumed the role of Executive Director of The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation, the nonprofit I founded over a decade ago that now unites over 130,000 children around the world to make a difference: www.LoukoumiFoundation.org. It was something that I have been pondering for a long time, something I needed to do, and while I am very excited for what the future holds, I would be remiss if I did not thank John and Margo Catsimatidis for believing in me at such a young age. Serving as General Counsel of Red Apple for almost 30 years was a memorable experience with hundreds of real estate projects, litigations and the acquisitions of so many divisions of the company, not to mention 25 years of chairing Hellenic Times Scholarship Galas and events.

On March 24, with great excitement and determination, I officially started my next chapter as I was a speaker at the World Happiness Summit in Lake Como, Italy: https://bit.ly/3KIfRRl.

World renowned Chef Maria Loi and the World Happiness Summit Founder, the inspiring Karen Guggenheim, invited me to speak with Chef Loi about Food and Philanthropy. The talk on the food side focused on food, wellness, a healthy lifestyle, and Chef Loi’s acclaimed PBS series ‘The Life of Loi,’; and on the philanthropy side, how the Loukoumi Foundation teaches children to make a difference in the world through good deeds for projects and causes that they are passionate about, thereby leading to increased self esteem, improved mental health and yes, happiness.

What an inspiring, positive trip it was, set to the backdrop of a stunning landscape. While in Lake Como, I also hosted our monthly Loukoumi Good Deed of the Month Zoom from the San Carpoforo School. On the Zoom, my co-host Chef Loi read the book that is the hallmark of the Loukoumi Foundation, Loukoumi’s Good Deeds, in Italian while I read it in English. The Zoom united schools worldwide, from Italy to New York, India to the Philippines, Newfoundland, Canada to Los Angeles, Ecuador to Puerto Rico, while the children shared their views of what a happy world means to them in honor of the World Happiness Summit.

We debuted a video featuring artwork from children in 18 countries depicting what a happy world looks like to them. Here is the video: https://bit.ly/3UjoXal. Here also is the recording of that Zoom: https://bit.ly/3KHNL8K.

Following the summit, I traveled to Athens, Greece, where I visited the ACS, Costeas Geitonas (CGS) and Campion Schools. The students were engaged in discussions about believing in their dreams, good deeds, and how they can change the world. Many of the older CGS students, who grew up on the Loukoumi books, also took turns reading aloud the original Loukoumi book in Greek about how Loukoumi gets lost in Greece while visiting her grandparents on summer vacation. I was also happy to learn that they have a book reading club where students meet to read the Loukoumi books.

At CGS, Chef Loi hosted the students by cooking for the homeless. The children learned how to make cheese pies (tiropitakia), which were then placed in a box, then a bag containing fresh fruit, juice and a handmade card by the children. The food was delivered later in the day on our inaugural Athens Loukoumi Good Deed bus to a homeless shelter in the Municipality of Athens Κέντρο Υποδοχής και Αλληλεγγύης Δήμου Αθηναίων, where the students personally handed out the bags of food. Experiences like this are life-changing for these students and you can see it in their eyes. Chef Loi is amazing with the kids and the homeless. Special thanks also to the Libra Group and their interns for supporting our day.

At the Campion school we celebrated Earth Day with a reading of my environmentally themed book, Loukoumi Saves A Park, followed by an engaging presentation and discussion on the environment by ECOS’ Evi Miaouli. ECOS, the environmentally friendly cleaning supply company, headed by CEO Kelly Vlahakis Hanks is a dear partner and supporter of the Loukoumi Foundation.

TNH: What was the response like to the Loukoumi Good Deed curriculum?

NK: The students beamed with enthusiasm and the educators wholeheartedly welcomed this program geared at improving not only the lives of others, but also the lives of the students. The Loukoumi Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization inspired by the lessons in the nine-book Loukoumi children’s book series featuring the character of Loukoumi the lamb. The books (narrated by Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Olympia Dukakis, Gloria Gaynor and others) teach children lessons in life including to do good deeds, spread kindness, preserve the environment, anti-bullying, following their career dreams etc. The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation works with over 130,000 children worldwide between the ages of 5-18 in 30 countries of all nationalities, races, and all socio-economic backgrounds. Younger children learn the lessons through the books and older children use those lessons to develop amazing projects to change the world. Through our 10-month school curriculum, we encourage children to make a difference in the world for causes that they want to help, making philanthropy fun and creating the next generation of service leaders. We do not plant a seed but we cultivate the seeds that are within the children by engaging them in coming up with projects together.

We work with over 300 schools and organizations to develop a program that fits their needs. I ask students what their interests are and then develop with them philanthropic projects that they are passionate about so in the end philanthropy is not forced but something that the children enjoy. For example, if they like animals we create a project with them to help an animal shelter. If they love the arts, we create a project where they use their talents in the arts to make a difference for patients in a children’s hospital or residents in a nursing home. We then implement the projects by visiting these locations and doing the good deeds in person with the students, and with our Loukoumi good deed buses, where we do several projects in one day. Students feed the homeless, visit nursing homes and children’s hospitals, clean up parks for the environment, make cards for organizations like ELEPAP (which we also visited during our week in Athens) and more. After the projects are completed I lead students in a writing workshop where they write essays about how they have changed the world. The essays are published in our Inspiring Stories books and then inspire other children to change the world, too.

Students today often suffer from low self-esteem and increased mental health issues. Research has consistently proven that doing good increases their self-esteem and improves their mental health and overall happiness. Our programming is suitable for children of all backgrounds. Oftentimes, especially children from underserved communities or refugee children etc., feel that they are powerless to help others, but no good deed is too small and we engage the students in a good deed of the month program including a Zoom that unites schools worldwide. The projects are attainable by any child and the result is that the child doing the good deed is impacted just as much, if not more, than the recipient of the good deed.

One project we do showing children that they can make a difference together is our program for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where children make a card for a patient and donate $1. Those donations by children have amounted to over $90,000 dollars and we have been able to sponsor the Loukoumi Foundation Treatment Room at the Hospital sponsored by the kids. We plan to do something similar in Greece. We estimate that each child conservatively impacts at least 20 lives each, over the course of the school year.

TNH: Are there plans to visit other countries as well?

NK: Yes! In May, I will be visiting Gander in Newfoundland, Canada, the town featured in the Tony award winning Broadway Musical Come From Away. Gander is the town on 9/11, when U.S. airspace was closed, with a population of about 6,000, and all of a sudden, they had 7,000 airline passengers visit, whose planes were diverted there. The town shared unprecedented kindness to these strangers they called “plane people.”

The Loukoumi Foundation has a program where students worldwide write “Never Forget” Letters for families who lost loved ones on 9/11. And on May 5, I will be traveling to Gander with a delegation from the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation. We will be dedicating a permanent mailbox, adorned with original artwork from the students at Gander Elementary School, where residents and tourists can place their never forget letters. I am humbled and honored because the Town of Gander has approved the placement of this mailbox right outside their Town Hall, adjacent to an original piece of steel from the World Trade Center, donated to Gander by New York City and the U.S. Government.

Plans are underway for additional Loukoumi Foundation visits to Los Angeles, where we held our inaugural Loukoumi Good Deed Bus in December in partnership with ECOS and the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund. I also plan to visit Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, South Florida, Chicago, and possibly Mumbai, India, plus back to Greece and Italy. At the World Happiness Summit, I also made wonderful new friends in the Netherlands, Iceland, Portugal, and across the U.S., which I hope to work with as well. It is indeed an exciting time for the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation as we grow the foundation into an organization for the future that will impact the lives of children for generations to come.

TNH: What’s coming up next for the Loukoumi Foundation?

NK: For starters our 9th Annual Loukoumi Make A Difference Awards Event is Thursday, June 1 at the Lake Isle Country Club in Eastchester where we present awards to children, schools and organizations who are changing the world. More information is available online: https://bit.ly/3MpxQx8.

I also plan to expand our curriculum to more schools around the world.

I also do after school programming for the Variety Boys and Girls Club in Queens where we plan good deed visits to places like the Chef Maria Loi/Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation Teaching Kitchen at the Floating Hospital, where Chef Loi leads the children in cooking for the homeless.

My longterm goal as Executive Director is to continue to grow the Loukoumi Foundation into a global movement of the service leaders of tomorrow. This has become my mission. Today, we have 130,000 children that we work with. My five year plan is to have over 1 million children involved, all changing the world one good deed at a time. Together we can make a difference!