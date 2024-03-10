Nick Jonas and Greek-American John Varvatos to Open Mexican Restaurant in Miami

General News

MIAMI, FL – Greek-American fashion designer John Varvatos co-founded the ultra-premium, hand-crafted Villa One Tequila brand with pop star and actor Nick Jonas in 2019. The two have now partnered to create Villa One Tequila Gardens, “set to open at the Miami Worldcenter in 2025,” Eater Miami reported on February 20, adding that “this new venture will focus on Mexican cuisine and offer more than 150 types of tequila and mezcal from its rooftop location in Downtown Miami’s $6 billion development.”

“Located at 150 NE 8th Street, the 12,294-square-foot restaurant will feature a raw bar and a tequila tasting room overseen by a tequila sommelier,” Eater Miami reported, noting that “it will also include a speakeasy run by an as-yet-unnamed nightlife brand.”

“Designed by KOM Studio, the space reflects Mexico’s culture with its textiles and colors reminiscent of green agave fields,” Eater Miami reported, pointing out that “the Miami Worldcenter, a 27-acre development in Downtown Miami by Miami Worldcenter Associates and CIM Group, combines residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces with 300,000 square feet for retail, restaurants, and entertainment.”

“Villa One Tequila Gardens joins venues like Ariete Hospitality Group’s restaurants, Starbucks, Chicago’s Maple & Ash, Serafina, Sweet Paris Creperie & Café, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Sixty Vines, and a dual-concept location for BurgerFi/Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings; along with dining and entertainment spaces Sports & Social and Lucky Strike; and a permanent location for Museum of Ice Cream,” Eater Miami reported, adding that “this restaurant joins other celebrity-backed dining establishments in Miami, following the trend of celebrities like Pharrell, Pitbull, and Bad Bunny opening restaurant locations in the city.”