Nick Haritatos Shares His Inspiring Story in No Limits

Literature

As everyone has been through challenging times in recent years or has struggled at some time in their lives, it is important to find the best ways to move forward towards achieving their goals in life. Books can often be helpful in this regard, especially when written by successful individuals who share the story of their life’s journal to help others on the path to success. No Limits: A True Story of Challenge and Courage across Three Continents by Nick Haritatos offers insights and inspiration for anyone struggling on their path towards a goal.

The book begins with the harrowing experience of Haritatos’ father during World War II in Patras, Greece, and then chronicles the family’s move to Africa and later to the United States, and Haritatos’ own personal journey as an entrepreneur beginning when he bought his first business at the age of 16. Haritatos eventually created a portfolio of successful companies in then-Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), South Africa, and the United States.

Haritatos’ clear-eyed determination not only helped him achieve success in business, but it also helped him navigate through the challenges he faced at various stages of his life. He shares his tips for success throughout the book and compiled them in a handy list form in the Appendix, titled ‘Living Your Life with No Limits,’ at the end of this easy to read book. The tips are of the commonsense variety and there are times when seeing such tips organized in this convenient way can help put things into perspective for those struggling to reach a goal.

As noted in his author biography, Haritatos is a successful entrepreneur, soccer player, pilot, and devoted family man whose life experience has spanned four countries on three continents. His business career includes 23 companies and over 50 years in manufacturing, retail, service, and commercial, retail, and residential real estate, but time with family and friends is always a priority.

Early on, Haritatos developed a unique and flexible lifestyle model that allowed him to oversee multiple businesses simultaneously while devoting plenty of time to his wife and children. With his decision to create his own destiny, he maintains control over his life and his future even under challenging circumstances, when most others followed tradition. His motto is “I make events. Events don’t make me.”

An avid athlete, Haritatos has played and coached soccer for most of his life with some team members having played soccer with him for nearly 25 years in San Diego where he resides. As of the publication of his book, Haritatos played in more than 2,500 matches and also completed several marathons. According to his biography, he plans to continue playing soccer even after he turns 80 and beyond.

One of his proudest achievements, apart from his beloved family, is hiking the 1,200-mile California Coastal Trail from the U.S.-Mexico border north to the Oregon border.

The book features a foreword by Jack Canfield, an award-winning speaker, bestselling author, internationally-recognized leader in personal development and peak performance strategies, and the originator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. He calls Haritatos’ book, “a captivating page-turner that you won’t be able to put down.”

Canfield interviewed Haritatos on his show ‘Talking about Success with Jack Canfield.’ Video of the interview is available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3HNmY9q.

No Limits: A True Story of Challenge and Courage across Three Continents by Nick Haritatos is available online.

For more information, visit Haritatos’ website: www.nolimitsbynick.com.