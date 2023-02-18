x

February 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 29ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

General News

Nicholas Tselementes Changed Cooking for the Greek Diaspora Too

February 18, 2023
By The National Herald
7239049-L
Greek Cookery book by Nicholas Tselementes, 1956 edition. (Source Open Library)

Greeks have been cooking for eons but did you ever wonder how the dishes came to be known and become so popular around the world?

You can trace some answers back to Nicholas Tselementes, born in 1878 on the island of Siphnos, a country boy chef who wrote the first really influential cookbook on Greek cuisine, noted Tasting Table in a feature.

The food in Greece took tastes from invaders and other regions and picked up from Turkish, Italian, Slavic, Balkan, and Arabic cuisines, as well as from the local farming traditions that prioritized simple foods from the region, also noted Spruce Eats.

The site Culture Trip said he’s credited for the modern-day version of moussaka, which despite being one of the most recognizable ‘Greek’ dishes, is covered in a decidedly un-Greek layer of béchamel sauce, which he promoted generally.

Tselementes studied cooking in Vienna before leaving Europe to work in the United States and returned years later with a lot of ideas, incorporating French sauces.

Saveur said Tselementes’s 1932 cookbook, ‘Odigos Mageirikis’, was so popular that its versions of Greek recipes eventually replaced the oral traditions that kept Greek culinary history alive.

RELATED

General News
Water Cooler Leak Closes Manoli’s in Salt Lake City, Opening On Hold

Being a restaurateur is hard enough these years between COVID and inflation but a popular Salt Lake City Greek restaurant in Utah, Manoli's, had to endure shutting down because a pipe in a water cooler in a spa above it broke and flooded the place.

General News
Greek to Greek: Mavrakis’ Berries Pancakes Replaces Theo & Stacy’s Diner
General News
Going On in Greek-American Community

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.