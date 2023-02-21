NHM, UIC Department of Classics and Mediterranean Studies Co-Host Homerathon

The statue of Homer in Stavros, Ithaca. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum and the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) Department of Classics and Mediterranean Studies co-host Homerathon: A Reading of Homer’s Odyssey, Friday, April 21,10 AM-5:30 PM and Saturday, April 22, 10 AM-4 PM, at the National Hellenic Museum, 333 S Halsted Street in Chicago.
Everyone is invited to join us as reader or as a guest viewer as the ancient tale of Odysseus’ journey home from war, a story filled with twists and turns, fateful discoveries and shocking defeats, is read. This greatest of adventure stories prompts the question: What is your next adventure?
Each reader will be assigned a specific passage that is approximately three minutes long. Participants may sign up for one passage or many. If being a reader isn’t for you, consider participating as an audience member. Bring your friends and stay for as long as you like at this engaging, live event.
