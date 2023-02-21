x

February 21, 2023

NHM, UIC Department of Classics and Mediterranean Studies Co-Host Homerathon

February 21, 2023
By The National Herald
The Statue of Homer in Stavros, Ithaca. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
The statue of Homer in Stavros, Ithaca. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum and the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) Department of Classics and Mediterranean Studies co-host Homerathon: A Reading of Homer’s Odyssey, Friday, April 21,10 AM-5:30 PM and Saturday, April 22, 10 AM-4 PM, at the National Hellenic Museum, 333 S Halsted Street in Chicago.

Everyone is invited to join us as reader or as a guest viewer as the ancient tale of Odysseus’ journey home from war, a story filled with twists and turns, fateful discoveries and shocking defeats, is read. This greatest of adventure stories prompts the question: What is your next adventure?

A terracotta plaque from Milos, ca. 460-450 BC, shows Odysseus, at right, returning to Penelope, as his father Laertes, his son Telemachos, and the swineherd Eumaios look on. Photo: Metropolitan Museum of Art/ Public domain

Each reader will be assigned a specific passage that is approximately three minutes long. Participants may sign up for one passage or many. If being a reader isn’t for you, consider participating as an audience member. Bring your friends and stay for as long as you like at this engaging, live event.

Sign up online: https://bit.ly/3Shje3X.

Parking information and further instructions will be emailed closer to the event.

For further questions email: [email protected]

