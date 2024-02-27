x

February 27, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

United States

NHM Presents the Trial of Pericles on April 17 at the Harris Theater in Chicago

February 27, 2024
By The National Herald
NHM Trial of Pericles
The National Hellenic Museum presents the Trial of Pericles on April 17 at the Harris Theater. Photo: National Hellenic Museum

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) presents the Trial of Pericles on Wednesday, April 17, 7 PM, at the Harris Theater, 205 East Randolph Street in Chicago. This is the latest installment of NHM’s Trial Series that takes legal cases and controversies from the pages of history and tries them before an audience to demonstrate the enduring relevance of these ancient disputes. Audience members will witness talented legal minds litigating the fate of Pericles, known as the great hero of Athenian democracy.

In 451 BC, Pericles dramatically changed the Athenian Constitution to revoke the citizenship of those without two Athenian parents, claiming this was necessary to protect Athens from foreign influence. Many viewed his actions as tyrannical because citizens lost their civil liberties, including the right to vote. Previously, citizenship had been granted to anyone with an Athenian father.

Some believe Pericles would have been tried had he survived the plague of 430 BC. NHM will now litigate this long-imagined case and the audience will decide: Was Pericles a hero or a tyrant?

The lawyers participating in the event are: Katerina Alexopoulos of the United States Department of Homeland Security; Patrick M. Collins of King & Spalding LLP; Tinos Diamantatos of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; Sarah F. King of Clifford Law Offices PC; James C. Pullos of Clifford Law Offices PC; and Patrick A. Salvi II of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard PC.

The Trial Co-Chairs are Konstantinos Armiros and the Hon. Anna H. Demacopoulos (Retired).

Tickets are available online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/trial-pericles/.

Become a Sponsor

Sponsorships help underwrite the costs of hosting this event, allowing NHM to make it broadly accessible through discounted tickets to students and to others in the community. Sponsorships provide you or your firm with many attractive benefits to recognize your generous support.

More information about sponsorship opportunities is available online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/trial-pericles-sponsorship/.

Earn CLE Credit

Attorneys who attend the Trial of Pericles will qualify for 1 1/2 hours of continuing legal education (CLE).

RELATED

General News
Innocent girlfriend or murderous conspirator? Jury begins deliberations in missing mom case

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - Is Michelle Troconis a murderous conspirator who wanted her boyfriend's estranged wife dead and helped him cover up her killing? Or was she an innocent bystander who unwittingly became ensnared in one of Connecticut's most enduring missing person and alleged homicide cases? A state jury heard two different tales of the 49-year-old Troconis as the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments Tuesday in Stamford.

General News
MOA Districts 6 and 23 Host Valentine’s Bingo in Support of District Projects
United States
Katerina Housos on Co-Founding the ‘Inspiring Women in Law League’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

By Defining Sex, Some States Are Denying Transgender People Legal Recognition

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Mack Allen, an 18-year-old high school senior from Kansas, braces for sideways glances, questioning looks and snide comments whenever he has to hand over his driver's license, which still identifies him as female.

LONDON — Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.

MONTREAL/NEW YORK – The Maids of Athena (MOA) District 6 (New York) and District 23 (Eastern Canada) Lodges held their first ever inter-district Zoom fundraising event on February 20.

NEW YORK – A Greek-American woman is among the co-founders of one of the first organizations dedicated exclusively to promoting and networking for women lawyers across the United States.

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The Sons of Pericles of District 6 assembled for a Mid-Year Conference at St.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.