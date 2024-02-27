NHM Presents the Trial of Pericles on April 17 at the Harris Theater in Chicago

United States

The National Hellenic Museum presents the Trial of Pericles on April 17 at the Harris Theater. Photo: National Hellenic Museum

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) presents the Trial of Pericles on Wednesday, April 17, 7 PM, at the Harris Theater, 205 East Randolph Street in Chicago. This is the latest installment of NHM’s Trial Series that takes legal cases and controversies from the pages of history and tries them before an audience to demonstrate the enduring relevance of these ancient disputes. Audience members will witness talented legal minds litigating the fate of Pericles, known as the great hero of Athenian democracy.

In 451 BC, Pericles dramatically changed the Athenian Constitution to revoke the citizenship of those without two Athenian parents, claiming this was necessary to protect Athens from foreign influence. Many viewed his actions as tyrannical because citizens lost their civil liberties, including the right to vote. Previously, citizenship had been granted to anyone with an Athenian father.

Some believe Pericles would have been tried had he survived the plague of 430 BC. NHM will now litigate this long-imagined case and the audience will decide: Was Pericles a hero or a tyrant?

The lawyers participating in the event are: Katerina Alexopoulos of the United States Department of Homeland Security; Patrick M. Collins of King & Spalding LLP; Tinos Diamantatos of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; Sarah F. King of Clifford Law Offices PC; James C. Pullos of Clifford Law Offices PC; and Patrick A. Salvi II of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard PC.

The Trial Co-Chairs are Konstantinos Armiros and the Hon. Anna H. Demacopoulos (Retired).

Tickets are available online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/trial-pericles/.

Become a Sponsor

Sponsorships help underwrite the costs of hosting this event, allowing NHM to make it broadly accessible through discounted tickets to students and to others in the community. Sponsorships provide you or your firm with many attractive benefits to recognize your generous support.

More information about sponsorship opportunities is available online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/trial-pericles-sponsorship/.

Earn CLE Credit

Attorneys who attend the Trial of Pericles will qualify for 1 1/2 hours of continuing legal education (CLE).