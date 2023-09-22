NHM Gala Raises over $925,000 in Support of its Mission

United States

NHM Gala Chairman Mike Manatos, NHM Trustee Yanni H. Sianis, NHM Executive Director Marianne Kountoures, NHM Trustees Aristotle Halikias and Peter Parthenis, NHM Chairman John P. Calamos, Sr. and NHM Trustees John S. Koudounis and Jim Logothetis, NHM Gala Regional Co-Chair Kenneth Kondraros, NHM Gala Regional Co-Chair Alex Gianaras, NHM Trustee Bill J. Vranas, NHM Gala Regional Co-Chair Andrea Darlas and NHM Gala Regional Co-Chair Dr. George Bovis at the National Hellenic Museum Gala on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Gold Grid Studios)

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) raised over $925,000 this past weekend at its 2023 Gala, in support of its mission to share Greek history, art, culture, and the Greek American story.

NHM Chairman John P. Calamos, Sr. and NHM Gala Chairman Mike Manatos were joined by more than 500 civic and cultural leaders and philhellenes from across the country at the festive black-tie optional event on Saturday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.

The Gala Regional Co-Chairs were Dr. George and Raffaella Bovis, Andrea Darlas, Alex and Kathy Gianaras, and Kenneth and Angela Kondraros and the distinguished guests included Consul General Emmanuel Koubarakis and Consul Georgia Tasiopoulou, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, 34th Ward Alderman Bill Conway, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Mariyana Spyropoulos, and Father Chrysanthos Kerkeres.

Festivities for the Gala weekend kicked off at the National Hellenic Museum on Friday evening with the opening of a major new exhibit, ‘Legacy, Renewal & Unity: Celebrating 100 Years of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’, which includes the special exhibit ‘Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate: Protecting the Future of Faith’. Special remarks were given during the NHM Gala by Demetrios G. Logothetis, Leadership 100 Chair and Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and Gus Pablecas, National Secretary and Regional Commander of the Metropolis of Chicago of the Archons, who were integral to bringing these exhibits to the Museum.

The Legacy, Renewal & Unity exhibit was made possible through a generous grant from Leadership 100 to the Archdiocese’s Centennial Committee, and is on display at NHM through February 11, 2024, as part of the museum’s commitment to the Greek American community.

NHM Gala attendees enjoyed a spectacular dinner and live auction led by auctioneer David Goodman, followed by live music and dancing with the Chris Sarlas Orchestra. Festivities continued late into the evening with the Gala After Dark event featuring DJ Markos as hundreds of guests packed the dance floor.

Lead 2023 NHM Gala sponsors included: Diamond Level sponsors Calamos Investments, John P. Calamos Sr.,John S. Koudounis, The Halikias Family, and Republic Bank; Gold Level sponsor Grecian Delight and Peter and Ethel Parthenis; and Silver Level sponsors Eleni and Dimitri Bousis, The Gus Danos Family, Craig J. Duchossois, Dyros Inc., Kenneth and Angela Kondraros, The Metropoulos Family Foundation, Michael and Robin Psaros, the James A. Regas Family, and Georgia Stathis.

NHM preserves the Hellenic legacy and makes this rich heritage relevant today through its extensive collection of more than 10,000 physical artifacts, hundreds of oral histories, exhibitions, educational programs, and special events. Originally founded in 1983 and located in Chicago’s historic Greektown neighborhood since 2011, the museum provides lifelong learning for the community and sparks inquiry and discussion about the broader issues in our lives and society. Regular museum hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 AM-4 PM. For more information on current exhibitions and upcoming events, visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org or call 312-655-1234.