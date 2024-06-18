x

June 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

SPORTS

N’Golo Kanté Crucial to France’s Success Once Again after 2 Years Out of the Team

June 17, 2024
By Associated Press
kante
Austria's Nicolas Seiwald, left, challenges for the ball with N'Golo Kante of France during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

DUESSELDORF, Germany  — It was a classic N’Golo Kanté performance. Effective, understated — and overshadowed by a teammate.

With all the attention on Kylian Mbappé and his injured nose, Kanté’s tireless defensive midfield work was quietly crucial to France’s 1-0 win over Austria at the European Championship on Monday.

Kanté had not played a competitive game for France in two years. It was as if the 33-year-old had never been away. He completed 92% of his passes and stopped Austria counterattacks to preserve France’s lead following an Austria own goal.

“Of course he was brilliant, he was bright tonight, we needed that,” France coach Didier Deschamps said through a translator.

On a night when seven yellow cards were issued in total and emotions ran high, especially after Austria fans booed the injured Mbappé for what they saw as time-wasting, Kanté brought much-needed calm to the French midfield.

Kanté was a key part of the team which won the 2018 World Cup but he last played a competitive game for France in the Nations League in June 2022. A hamstring injury meant he missed the World Cup in Qatar that year, when France was runner-up to Argentina.

Now playing in the Saudi Pro League, Kanté was called back into the team for Euro 2024. Fitness concerns over Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni opened up a spot in the starting lineup in the defensive midfield role.

“It was a bit difficult to start, with apprehension,” Kanté said in translated comments. “It was good to start together, it was nice to get these feelings back. We started very well for this competition and we’re very happy about this. This is great.”

When Mbappé was substituted ahead of nine minutes of added time, it was Kanté who took over the captaincy and steered France to victory.

“It is the first time and I wasn’t expecting it, and this is an honor,” he said. “I felt very pleased. It was for a few minutes but I have to say that it represents quite a lot. I’m very proud of that indeed.”

RELATED

SPORTS
Belgium Stunned by Slovakia 1-0 with VAR Denying Lukaku Twice at Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany  — Two Romelu Lukaku goals were ruled out by video review and Belgium fell to a stunning 1-0 loss to Slovakia in wild Group E at the European Championship on Monday.

SPORTS
Jude Bellingham’s Goal Secures England a 1-0 win against Serbia at Euro 2024 after Fans Clash
SPORTS
Orioles Hit 4 HRs Off Wheeler, Beat the Phillies 8-3 to Take 2 of 3 in The Series

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

1 of 2 Abducted Louisiana Children is Found Dead in Mississippi after Their Mother is Killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

DUESSELDORF, Germany  — It was a classic N'Golo Kanté performance.

FRANKFURT, Germany  — Two Romelu Lukaku goals were ruled out by video review and Belgium fell to a stunning 1-0 loss to Slovakia in wild Group E at the European Championship on Monday.

TORONTO  — A man and woman were shot to death and a male suspected as the attacker also died Monday at a north Toronto office space near a daycare center and a school, authorities said.

FLUSHING, NY – St. John’s Head Coach Rick Pitino was honored for his outstanding contributions to Panathinaikos B.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.