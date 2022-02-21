x

February 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.13 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

International

Neymar Hopes to Play for US Club in Future

February 21, 2022
By Associated Press
France Soccer League One
PSG's Neymar runs during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, weste France, Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

SAO PAULO — Neymar hopes to play in the United States one day, more than he wants to return to his Brazil homeland.

The 30-year-old striker recently extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain to 2025.

“I don’t know if I will play in Brazil again. I have a lot of will to play in the U.S., that I do want. At least for one season,” Neymar told podcast “Fenômenos” in a video posted late Sunday. “In Brazil … I don’t know. Sometimes I want it, sometimes I don’t.”

The striker jokingly said he wants to play in the U.S. “because the championship is quick, so there’s four months of vacations. That’s how you can play (there) for many years.”

Asked whether he is planning for his retirement, Neymar said he jokes with his friends about hanging his boots at age 32.

“I will play until I am mentally worn out. If I am well in my head and in my body … my body will endure a few more years, but the head needs to be well. But there’s not a certain age.”

Neymar also considered Brazil’s national team to be “very distanced from Brazil fans.

“I don’t know why, when it started, why it happened, but I see it in our matches. People don’t talk about it, don’t know when we play. That’s bad,” the striker said. “It is sad to live in a generation in which Brazil playing is not important. When I was a child it was an event, we had to stop, meet the family.”

RELATED

International
Leeds Wants Temporary Concussion Subs after Koch Incident

LEEDS, England — Leeds has backed calls for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutions after one of its players played on following a clash of heads after passing on-field tests, only to be withdrawn 15 minutes later having developed symptoms.

VIDEO
Beijing’s Olympics Close, Ending Safe but Odd Global Moment
International
Champions League Matchups as Chelsea Resumes Title Defense

Top Stories

General News

FLUSHING, NY – Lambrini Xerakias, age 11, is in 6th grade at the William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School of St.

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

Church

Video

Ηelping Improve Young People’s Access to Mental Health Services in Greece

We don’t talk frequently enough about the traumatic stress and other mental health challenges young people experience that can affect them for the rest of their lives.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings