NextGen: Greek-American Leaders of Tomorrow, Shaping the Future Today

Nextgen

As part of our ongoing commitment to honor the vibrancy and potential of the Greek diaspora, The National Herald is proud to, once again, present this year’s edition of our annual list, spotlighting the next-generation leaders within the Greek community in America. This list continues our tradition of celebrating young, inspiring individuals who are making significant impacts in their respective fields, from technology and entrepreneurship to the arts and social engagement, all while staying deeply connected to their Hellenic roots.

Each year, we take great care in curating a selection of individuals who not only excel professionally but also embody the timeless values of our heritage: ‘φιλοτιμο’ (honor), ‘φιλανθρωπία’ (philanthropy), and ‘ενότητα’ (unity). These leaders represent the innovative spirit and dynamic presence of the Greek community in America, showcasing how our cultural values can drive positive change and inspire excellence in the modern world.

Through this annual list, we aim to not only recognize the achievements of these remarkable individuals but also to inspire the wider Greek-American community and beyond. We celebrate these trailblazers for their contributions, their leadership, and their commitment to both their heritage and their global impact. Join us in applauding the accomplishments of this year’s cohort of next-generation leaders as they continue to elevate the legacy of the Greek community in America, ensuring a bright and influential future for generations to come.

Full Name: Chris Kostoulas

Place of Origin: Chios, Ioannina – Manhasset, NY

Alma Mater: University of Richmond

Industries: Technology and Eatertainment

Occupation/Title: Founding Partner

Work, Community, Making a Difference: Co-founded the venture-backed technology startup Peek, which is reinventing the way people find their homes through interactive virtual tours and leasing services.

Currently a Founding Partner of At Fault, an elevated pickleball eatertainment concept set to launch in Dallas, Texas, later this year.

Full Name: Eleftherios (Louie) Karapanagiotides

Place of Origin: Kilkis, Greece – Upper Darby, PA

Alma Mater: University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business

Industry: Life Sciences/Management Consulting

Occupation/Title: Co-founder, Director at Helio GRP & Board Member, Director of Education at Hellenic Hearts

Work, Community, Making a Difference: A previously recognized top-10 fastest growing firm by Consulting Magazine, Karapanagiotides is a co-founder of Helio Group that offers unrivaled compliance and commercial consulting services through their proprietary technology enabled services and AI solutions for the Life Sciences industry. In addition, he is a Board Member at Hellenic Hearts, whose mission is to provide a safety net for all Hellenes in addition to building a strong foundation for our youth rooted in education and community building.

Full Name: Ourania Aniftos

Place of Origin: Cyprus

Alma Mater: University of Southern California

Industry: Entertainment

Occupation/Title: Associate Editor & On-Camera Host, Billboard

Work, Community, Making a Difference: From hosting major award show red carpets and in-studio interviews to writing magazine features and news stories, Aniftos gets to know today’s top music artists on a deeper level, working as a liaison between musicians and their fans.

Full Name: Melissa Katsoris

Place of Origin: New York

Alma Mater: Fordham University School of Law (JD) and New York University (BA)

Industry: Immigration

Occupation/Title: Immigration Attorney and Policy Expert

Title: Editorial Manager of the HIAS Center for Refugee Policy

Work, Community, Making a Difference: Katsoris has a diverse background in immigration policy, practice, and research through her work for the government, think tanks, law firms, and the United Nations. She has practiced U.S. immigration law for several years, helping immigrants and refugees gain status and safety in the United States, produced impactful research for policymakers, and served as a UN representative for the Center for Migration Studies of New York, as well as a delegate for the Permanent Mission of Greece to the UN.

Full name: Despina Petsagourakis

Place of Origin: Theva and Crete

Alma Mater: Haverford College, BA & Boston College, PhD

Industry: Health Care

Occupation/Title: Psychologist

Work, Community, Making a Difference: Petsagourakis is on a team of psychologists that works alongside pediatric subspecialty medical providers. The goal is to increase access to holistic care and improve health outcomes for children and their families managing chronic medical conditions.

Full Name: Aris Iliopoulos

Place of Origin: Athens, Greece

Alma Mater: University of Pennsylvania (BA), Columbia University (MPA), Johns Hopkins University (MIPP)

Industry: Federal Government

Occupation/Title: International Economist, Office of International Affairs, U.S. Department of the Treasury

Work/Community/Making a Difference:

After a decade in the private sector, Iliopoulos is proud to be working in public service at a critical moment in global economic affairs. When he started his career, Iliopoulos benefited immensely from the support and mentorship of experienced professionals. He has since sought to pay it forward: he interviews students applying to UPenn and Columbia, teaches interested grads about his industry, and coaches them through their job search.

Full Name: Lèna Saltos

Place of Origin: Athens, Greece, via York, Pennsylvania

Alma Mater: University of Pittsburgh; American University, Washington College of Law; Columbia University, Graduate School of Business

Industry: Art & Non-Profit

Occupation/Title: Deputy General Counsel of The Museum of Modern Art

Work, Community, Making a Difference:

In addition to her work as an art lawyer, Saltos is involved in number of nonprofits, serving as a Trustee to the International Studio and Curatorial Program, a Brooklyn-based international residency program, where she has sought to foster connections between the organization and the Greek arts community, as well as Secretary of the Board to the American Friends of the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum, a 501(c)(3) which aims to support the Athenian museum and foster cultural exchange between Greece and the U.S.

Full Name: Jason Stamatiadis

Place of Origin: Athens, Greece

Alma Mater: University of Pennsylvania

Industry: Management Consulting

Occupation/Title: Partner

Work, Community, Making a Difference: Stamatiadis is a Partner in the New York office of the Boston Consulting Group. His work focuses on advising Consumer Goods clients on corporate strategy and sales & marketing initiatives, with extensive experience in the Food & Beverage and Consumer Health sectors.

Full Name: Zachary Elias Leonsis

Place of Origin: Washington, D.C.

Alma Mater: University of Pennsylvania undergraduate class of 2011. MBA from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, Class of 2015.

Industry: Sports, Entertainment, and Media

Occupation/Title: President, Media & New Enterprises @ Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Work, Community, Making a Difference: As President of Media & New Enterprises, Leonsis oversees all of Monumental’s media & network operations, corporate development matters, and new businesses or investments. The Washington Business Journal and Sports Business Journal have both recognized Leonsis for his work by both honoring him in their prestigious ’Forty under 40’ and Forty Under 40 Hall of Fame respectively.

Full Name: Maria A. Pardalis

Place of Origin: Prastio Morphou, Cyprus & Myrsini, Greece

Alma Mater: Quinnipiac University Industry: Media

Occupation/Title: CEO & Founder of Elle Media Lab – a full service digital media, PR, & events agency.

Work, Community, Making a Difference: Pardalis founded Elle Media Lab to empower women within the media industry with the fuel, motivation, network, and platform necessary to enable them to continue to grow professionally despite what is taking place in their personal lives. As a mother of three young children, she knows firsthand the struggle of work-life integration and that is why she chose to create a company that will hire women to work when their time permits, so they are not forced to leave the workplace simply because they cannot conform to the professional trajectory long established by successful men. These are also just some of the reasons why Pardalis founded the WeWork Moms Group.

As a first generation Greek-American and daughter of a refugee from Cyprus, Pardalis notes that it is her duty and passion to support and give back her time to our community. She has long been a part of a wide array of organizations and nonprofits, including: founding member and past president of CYCA, founding member of NEPOMAK, co-founder of the Greek American Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals, founder of Greek American Fashion Week, as well as establishing the first ever Hellenic Society at Quinnipiac University.

Currently, Pardalis serves on the Ronald McDonald House Greek Division Committee, is a member of Leadership100 and also leads the Leadership 100 Children’s Program, is a member of St. John the Theologian’s PTO board, and is very active with her church community at St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ.

Full Name: Alfred Vitsentzos

Place of Origin: Crete & Sparta

Alma Mater: Fairfield University, Fairfield CT.

Degree: Finance & Accounting Class of 2012

Industry: Restaurant Service Industry

Occupation/Title: Owner Nick’s Bistro (Greek Restaurant), Bloom Botanical Bistro & Nick’s Bistro Concessions in Forest Hills Stadium

Work, Community, Making a Difference: Vitsentzos has two very successful restaurants located in Forest Hills, Queens and a concession in the Forest Hills Stadium, offering nutritious diverse palate and dietary preference menu options in all restaurant locations where the community gathers comfortably with friends and family to enjoy great food and ambiance, music, and events. Proud Supporter of the Wounded Warriors Project & Queens Community House. Husband and father of one with his second on the way.