x

May 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Food

Next Year’s Lenten Agenda – Suggestions for Snacks during Lent

May 11, 2024
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
steamed rice
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

Since my first pregnancy, I haven’t managed to complete a full 40-day fast, for obvious reasons, first for myself and also for the the sake of gteh children. But perhaps it doesn’t matter, as fasting is a holistic approach to your daily life on both a spiritual and physical level.

Lent 2024 came to a close with the chanting of ‘Xristos anesti – Christ is risen’ on Holy Saturday, and the reward for our discipline, regardless of the intensity of our fast, were the fine Pascha meals on Easter Sunday. In this column, we will look forward to Lent 2025, but the tips I will offer can be followed for the summer fasting period that culminates in the Feast of the ‘Kimisis ti Theotokou – Dormition of the Theotokos’ on August 15.

For health reasons, you don’t need to ‘disrupt’ your diet so much. At least for Holy Week, but also during the entire fasting period, you can certainly skip a few basic non-fasting foods as a goal. However, even in this case, you should ensure that you are getting some nutrition – but mainly energy – from other foods, especially emphasizing snacks during the day. For main meals, you don’t need to cook something elaborate and difficult, as one of the goals of fasting is not only what you eat but generally not to be involved in cooking, as you have to focus on ‘spiritual activities’.

Let’s look at some snacks that require no preparation and are quite nutritious:

  • Fresh fruits with cereal. It may sound obvious, but many times we forget that some raw ingredients can make a complete meal without any preparation. Choose some seasonal fruits, cut them into small pieces, and combine them with bites of any cereal you like.

Some people’s constitutions are sensitive to fruit, however. If, for example, an orange is consumed on an empty stomach, it can cause acidity, reflux, or other gastrointestinal problems. In these cases, this acidity is reduced when combined with a carbohydrate such as breakfast cereals.

  • Vegetables. With carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers as protagonists, raw vegetables cut into pieces, with a little salt and vinegar or other seasonings, make a hearty presentation rich in vitamins. They can be combined with a dip, crackers, or crisps in various flavors for a more making for a more ‘hearty’ meal.

The combination of fruit-cereals and vegetables-crackers may be a good suggestion, but if these carbohydrates are replaced by seeds and nuts, energy soars!

  • Seeds. Some very good options are pumpkin seeds, squash seeds, sunflower seeds, and sesame seeds. They contain ‘good fats’, protein, and very important nutrients. A mix of seeds may be better, as each seed has its own unique characteristics. For example, sesame seeds are very rich in calcium, which is crucial during the fasting period for those fasting from dairy products.
  • Fasting spreads. In this category, perhaps the star is hummus, in a spread made from chickpeas and spices. Chickpeas are legumes that are rich in protein, dietary fiber, and complex carbohydrates and other nutrients. Hummus is certainly much more nutritious than other spreads/salads, but it is also more difficult to digest. The same goes for bean spread. If your stomach can’t handle legumes in this form, you can improvise with potato salad in spread form, with lemon and oil, or eggplant salad or some other spread or sauce made from pureed vegetables, oil, and spices. All spreads can be combined with crackers or bread.
  • Smoothie. If you want something more refreshing, a smoothie is certainly more satisfying and rich in nutrients than juice. Various berries, bananas, spinach, coconut milk, and ground nuts make a wonderful combination.

This Easter was different from the past in various ways. Due to the late date and all that is happening all around us, we certainly need rejuvenation and Resurrection – on a personal and global level. Keep yourself healthy and pray for all the people experiencing a difficult Pascha and post-Easter period in their daily lives. 

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before taking herbs, you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant, or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, MSc in Botany-Biology and MSc in Horticulture & Viticulture.

RELATED

Travel
The Best Beach in the World is in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Trunk Bay in St. John, U.

Travel
For a Good Time, Check Out the Athens Riviera, Not Just Greece’s Islands
Travel
The 2024 California Visitor’s Guide Features ‘58 Reasons Why California Is the Ultimate Playground’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scores of Starving and Sick Pelicans Are Found Along the California Coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died.

ATHENS - Greece will not step back from the red lines it has set in Greek-Turkish relations, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Alpha TV on Saturday.

NEW YORK – Greek-American billionaire John Catsimatidis suspended Rudolph W.

NEW YORK – Win, the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in the U.

THRU JUNE 4 NEW YORK – The third iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring Maria Antelman with the work ‘The Seer (Deep)’ opened on April 19 and runs through June 4, Monday-Friday 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.