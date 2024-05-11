Next Year’s Lenten Agenda – Suggestions for Snacks during Lent

Food

Since my first pregnancy, I haven’t managed to complete a full 40-day fast, for obvious reasons, first for myself and also for the the sake of gteh children. But perhaps it doesn’t matter, as fasting is a holistic approach to your daily life on both a spiritual and physical level.

Lent 2024 came to a close with the chanting of ‘Xristos anesti – Christ is risen’ on Holy Saturday, and the reward for our discipline, regardless of the intensity of our fast, were the fine Pascha meals on Easter Sunday. In this column, we will look forward to Lent 2025, but the tips I will offer can be followed for the summer fasting period that culminates in the Feast of the ‘Kimisis ti Theotokou – Dormition of the Theotokos’ on August 15.

For health reasons, you don’t need to ‘disrupt’ your diet so much. At least for Holy Week, but also during the entire fasting period, you can certainly skip a few basic non-fasting foods as a goal. However, even in this case, you should ensure that you are getting some nutrition – but mainly energy – from other foods, especially emphasizing snacks during the day. For main meals, you don’t need to cook something elaborate and difficult, as one of the goals of fasting is not only what you eat but generally not to be involved in cooking, as you have to focus on ‘spiritual activities’.

Let’s look at some snacks that require no preparation and are quite nutritious:

Fresh fruits with cereal. It may sound obvious, but many times we forget that some raw ingredients can make a complete meal without any preparation. Choose some seasonal fruits, cut them into small pieces, and combine them with bites of any cereal you like.

Some people’s constitutions are sensitive to fruit, however. If, for example, an orange is consumed on an empty stomach, it can cause acidity, reflux, or other gastrointestinal problems. In these cases, this acidity is reduced when combined with a carbohydrate such as breakfast cereals.

Vegetables. With carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers as protagonists, raw vegetables cut into pieces, with a little salt and vinegar or other seasonings, make a hearty presentation rich in vitamins. They can be combined with a dip, crackers, or crisps in various flavors for a more making for a more ‘hearty’ meal.

The combination of fruit-cereals and vegetables-crackers may be a good suggestion, but if these carbohydrates are replaced by seeds and nuts, energy soars!

Seeds. Some very good options are pumpkin seeds, squash seeds, sunflower seeds, and sesame seeds. They contain ‘good fats’, protein, and very important nutrients. A mix of seeds may be better, as each seed has its own unique characteristics. For example, sesame seeds are very rich in calcium, which is crucial during the fasting period for those fasting from dairy products.

Fasting spreads. In this category, perhaps the star is hummus, in a spread made from chickpeas and spices. Chickpeas are legumes that are rich in protein, dietary fiber, and complex carbohydrates and other nutrients. Hummus is certainly much more nutritious than other spreads/salads, but it is also more difficult to digest. The same goes for bean spread. If your stomach can’t handle legumes in this form, you can improvise with potato salad in spread form, with lemon and oil, or eggplant salad or some other spread or sauce made from pureed vegetables, oil, and spices. All spreads can be combined with crackers or bread.

Smoothie. If you want something more refreshing, a smoothie is certainly more satisfying and rich in nutrients than juice. Various berries, bananas, spinach, coconut milk, and ground nuts make a wonderful combination.

This Easter was different from the past in various ways. Due to the late date and all that is happening all around us, we certainly need rejuvenation and Resurrection – on a personal and global level. Keep yourself healthy and pray for all the people experiencing a difficult Pascha and post-Easter period in their daily lives.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before taking herbs, you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant, or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, MSc in Botany-Biology and MSc in Horticulture & Viticulture.