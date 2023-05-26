x

May 26, 2023

Newton Shows Partners with St. Paul Cathedral to Present Long Island Greek Festival

May 26, 2023
By The National Herald
St. Paul Festival
Newton Shows is partnering with the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul to present its annual Long Island Greek Festival June 1-4. (Photo: Cathedral of St. Paul)

HEMPSTEAD, NY – Once again, Newton Shows is partnering with the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul to present its annual Long Island Greek Festival on the community’s grounds, 110 Cathedral Avenue in Hempstead, June 1-4.

“Newton Shows has been great to work with,” said George Vasilakis, Chairman of the Long Island Greek Festival. “We’ve been working with them for several years. They are a wonderful partner, and their rides and games provide fun to all our festival visitors.”

The complete dates and times for the event are as follows: Thursday, June 1, 6-10 PM; Friday, June 2, 6-11 PM; Saturday, June 3, 2-11 PM; and Sunday, June 4, 12-9 PM.

The Long Island Greek Festival will feature a variety of rides guaranteed to deliver thrills, chills, and excitement to the entire family. There will also be Greek, Cypriot and American cuisine, desserts and pastries, a wine and beer garden, an all-new Sangria lounge, live music by Power Station, shopping at the Made-in-Greece agora and bazaar and more.

Tours of the Cathedral start each day a half an hour after the festival opens. There will also be a DJ, youth dancers, and a gala sweepstakes drawing.

Parking and admission are free. There is parking available on the Cathedral grounds, as well as at Sacred Heart Academy, located on the northwest and southwest corners of Cathedral Avenue and Fulton Avenue. Handicapped parking is available at Kensington Court and Chelsea Place.

Advance tickets for games and rides, including pay-one-price bracelets, can be purchased online: www.newtonshows.com.

