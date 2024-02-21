x

February 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Church

Newport News to Transform Iconic Greek Orthodox Church into Vibrant Community Hub

February 21, 2024
By TNH Staff
Former Saints Constantine & Helen Church Newport News
The former St. Constantine and St. Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Newport News, Virginia. (Photo:Google Maps April 2019)

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. – In downtown Newport News, a significant building with a long history, the former Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, established in 1949, is set for renovation according to a report by WAVY News 10. Located on West Avenue near the Victory Arch and the developing Yard District, this historic structure, vacant since its condemnation in 1989, is targeted for redevelopment.

Owned by Newport News’ economic development authority, the church is at the center of the city’s revitalization plans. Richmond’s 3North Architects have been tasked with designing the renovation, which plans to include dining, events, and leisure spaces, with a focus on both indoor and outdoor waterfront experiences.

This project is part of the city’s broader strategy to preserve architectural heritage while stimulating urban development. It’s supported by a $90,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which helps fund the $179,000 planning phase. This phase includes environmental assessments, code reviews, and community engagement to ensure the redevelopment meets local needs.

The church’s renovation is a key part of Newport News’ effort to integrate historical preservation with modern urban development, highlighted by the church’s inclusion in a newly designated historic district. This designation aims to encourage investment in older buildings through tax incentives, contributing to the revitalization of Newport News’ historical areas.

Worshippers in Newport News weren’t left without a Greek Orthodox Church when the former church was condemned  in 1989. Since 1982, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church has been faithfully serving the community at the church on 60 Traverse Road, Newport News, Virginia.

RELATED

Greece
Euroshock: Unveiling Greece’s Journey from Debt Crisis to Recovery

NEW YORK - Charles H. Dallara, the former Managing Director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and a central figure in the 2012 restructuring of Greece's debt, has penned what Nick Gage describes as a "riveting narrative" of those tumultuous times.

General News
Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building Near the Offices of TNH (Vid & Pics)
Culture
AHEPA Hosts History Tournament, Anna Rezan and Her Film ‘My People’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building Near the Offices of TNH (Vid & Pics)

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – A fire broke out in an apartment building about a block from the offices of The National Herald in Long Island City on February 21.

NEW YORK - Charles H. Dallara, the former Managing Director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and a central figure in the 2012 restructuring of Greece's debt, has penned what Nick Gage describes as a "riveting narrative" of those tumultuous times.

CULVER CITY, Calif — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while a college degree was still a ticket to a better life, that ticket is often too expensive, as he announced he was canceling federal student loans for nearly 153,000 borrowers.

XINJIANG  - Chinese police are investigating an unauthorized and highly unusual online dump of documents from a private security contractor linked to the nation's top policing agency and other parts of its government — a trove that catalogs apparent hacking activity and tools to spy on both Chinese and foreigners.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's legendary ability to raise massive sums of political cash may be on a collision course with a new and unpleasant reality.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.