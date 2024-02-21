Newport News to Transform Iconic Greek Orthodox Church into Vibrant Community Hub

Church

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. – In downtown Newport News, a significant building with a long history, the former Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, established in 1949, is set for renovation according to a report by WAVY News 10. Located on West Avenue near the Victory Arch and the developing Yard District, this historic structure, vacant since its condemnation in 1989, is targeted for redevelopment.

Owned by Newport News’ economic development authority, the church is at the center of the city’s revitalization plans. Richmond’s 3North Architects have been tasked with designing the renovation, which plans to include dining, events, and leisure spaces, with a focus on both indoor and outdoor waterfront experiences.

This project is part of the city’s broader strategy to preserve architectural heritage while stimulating urban development. It’s supported by a $90,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which helps fund the $179,000 planning phase. This phase includes environmental assessments, code reviews, and community engagement to ensure the redevelopment meets local needs.

The church’s renovation is a key part of Newport News’ effort to integrate historical preservation with modern urban development, highlighted by the church’s inclusion in a newly designated historic district. This designation aims to encourage investment in older buildings through tax incentives, contributing to the revitalization of Newport News’ historical areas.

Worshippers in Newport News weren’t left without a Greek Orthodox Church when the former church was condemned in 1989. Since 1982, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church has been faithfully serving the community at the church on 60 Traverse Road, Newport News, Virginia.