New York Went from ‘Fun City’ to Becoming ‘Slash and Suckerpunch’ City

Columnists

FILE - This image from video provided by the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, shows the brawl between New York City Police Department officers and migrants in Times Square, Jan. 27, 2024. (Manhattan District Attorney via AP)

The following words – written by Wall Street Journal columnist Allysia Finley and published by that newspaper on February 11 – had such an effect on me that I felt compelled to share them with you:

“When I stepped outside the Journal’s Midtown Manhattan offices shortly after 8 PM Thursday, I entered a crime scene. Police had blocked off the street. A helicopter circled overhead. If I had left an hour earlier, I might have been sprayed by a stray bullet – as an innocent tourist a few blocks over had been.

“It was my second close run in a week. The previous Saturday evening, a man standing a few feet from me on a streetcorner was suckerpunched in the head. There but for the grace of God go I and every New Yorker.”

“According to media accounts of Thursday night’s shooting, a security guard at a Times Square sporting-goods store confronted a trio of young migrant men who were shoplifting. One pulled out a gun and fired at the guard, missing but striking a Brazilian tourist in the leg.

“One of the three stayed behind, but the shooter and his other friend ran off. Cops captured the friend. The gunman, however, kept running and shot at the pursuing officers on the block adjacent to the Journal before ducking into a subway entrance. Fortunately, he missed and didn’t hit any bystanders.

“Police on Friday afternoon hunted down and arrested the suspected shooter, a 15-year-old Venezuelan migrant who had been staying at a hotel that was converted into a migrant shelter. He is also a suspect in a gunpoint robbery and another shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan last month, according to police…”

Finley provides numerous other chilling examples, and adds: “During the early days of the pandemic, the sound of sirens triggered thoughts that someone had fallen severely ill with Covid. When I hear a siren now, I wonder who has been stabbed, smacked, or shot.”

My beloved hometown, famously known as ‘Fun City’, has now deteriorated into being ‘Slash and Suckerpunch City’.

During my brisk walk here in Florida every morning, sometimes I listen to 1010 Wins News on my phone, partially for nostalgic reasons but mostly to reconfirm my gratefulness that I’m no longer there. I’m sure that if I still lived, worked, or attended school in NYC, I’d be like millions of other New Yorkers, too caught up in their daily routine to obsess over fears that haven’t happened – such as being slashed or suckerpunched. Nonetheless, it’s troubling that this unparalleled giant among cities, which looked like it was down for the count from the mid-1960s to the early 1990s, rebounded so spectacularly under Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Mike Bloomberg, only to be ruined singlehandedly by Bloomberg’s immediate successor, Bill de Blasio, and the current Mayor, Eric Adams, who may mean well but seems out of his depth and in a trance.

Oh, I don’t blame the mayors exclusively; Governor Kathy Hochul could do a lot more. The District Attorney’s Office has become a clown show (with some well-intentioned underlings unable to make headway), and cops have been effectively neutered.

But I also blame the New York state of mind: no, not the glorified kind that Billy Joel’s been singing about for half a century, but Pavlovian New Yorkers who, upon spotting violence, are conditioned to keep their heads down, ignore it, and be thankful they’re not the ones being attacked. That’s not recent behavior, either; it’s been the case ever since I can remember.

The classic TV sitcom ‘The Odd Couple’ featured an episode where one of the characters, Felix, was trying to convince his cynical best friend, Oscar, that New Yorkers really care about one another. To prove it, he asked Oscar to pretend to mug their friend Miriam in Central Park in broad daylight, prompting Felix to yell for help. After being ignored, Felix realized his efforts were futile and yelled: “why doesn’t somebody help this girl?” to which the crowd shouted back: “why don’t you?”

More stark examples are real videos posted on social media by witnesses on the front lines of blatant violence, such as in subway cars, as petrified passengers sit still, wanting to help but afraid to.

I’m not suggesting that anyone channel his or her inner Charles Bronson and try to be a hero. But there is strength in numbers, and it’s important to increase the number of crimefighters not only in New York but in large cities throughout the country. Police and the Guardian Angels need to be omnipresent. I attended Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and still remember all the security personnel armed to the teeth. Part of me felt as if I should be careful not to sneeze funny, lest I be shot. But that’s still a better feeling than the unease of being a target for criminal predators who may be evil, crazy, or high on drugs.

I often compare life to a thermostat. When it finally gets too hot, or too cold, someone will get off the couch, stand up, walk toward it, and adjust it. That happens on a large scale in society. People finally get fed up with the way things are and do something about it. Deeply Democratic New Yorkers did just that when they elected Giuliani in 1993 and followed it up with Bloomberg, both Republicans of the New York variety; they’d be moderate Democrats in many other states (Bloomberg actually became one). Nonetheless, Giuliani saved the City and Bloomberg kept things running smoothly and safely.

Hopefully, enough New Yorkers are fed up to the point that they’ll make another change soon.