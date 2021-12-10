x

December 10, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

New York to Implement Indoor Mask Mandate for Public Places

December 10, 2021
By Associated Press
Virus Outbreak-New York
In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a virtual press conference, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on state’s weekly seven-day case rate, as well as increasing hospitalizations.

The mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Dec. 13 to Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate.

“As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy,” Hochul, a Democrat, said in a news release. “The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season.”

Several states already have mask mandates, including New Mexico, Nevada, Hawaii.

New York recorded more than 68,000 positive tests for the virus in the seven-day period that ended Dec. 8. That’s the most in any seven-day stretch since the start of February.

“I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: Increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas,” Hochul said.

RELATED

Politics
UK Court Allows Assange’s Extradition to US for Spying Case

LONDON — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court's decision that the WikiLeaks founder's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system.

Society
53 Dead After Truck Smuggling Migrants Crashes in Mexico
Politics
Biden to Focus on Elections, Media as Democracy Summit Wraps

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CASTRO VALLEY, CA – The Resurrection community came together in love and joy to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward a new and exciting future” with a weekend full of festivities November 12-14.

General News

NEW YORK – One of the most iconic Greek restaurants in New York is closing after 25 years of operation.

Politics

SOCHI - The relations between Greece and Russia have a continuity and a future, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in joint statements following his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Wednesday.

Society

Video

Interview: Greek-Australian Boxer George Kambosos Speaks about His Spartan Heritage

Watch George Kambosos in a recent YouTube interview in which he speaks briefly about his Spartan heritage.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings