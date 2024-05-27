New York Times Features the ‘Women of Greek Myths’ Trend in Literature

Culture

NEW YORK – Greek myths have long been a source of inspiration for artists and writers and in recent years, retellings of Greek myths highlighting the female characters especially, have become a major trend in the world of literature. Novels seem to be released daily featuring the unheard voices of the women of Greek myths from Medusa to Penelope and the New York Times explored the trend in the article titled ‘The Women of Greek Myths Are Finally Talking Back.’

“For centuries, the Greek Gorgon Medusa has been cast as a vicious monster, a beastly woman with writhing snakes for hair and a deadly gaze that turns living creatures to stone,” the Times reported, adding that “several years ago, when Nataly Gruender was studying classics as an undergraduate at the University of Arizona, she started to wonder if there was more to Medusa’s story.”

“Scattered references in Greek and Roman works by Hesiod, Apollodorus, and Ovid described her death at the hands of the hero Perseus, but also hinted at a fuller life,” the Times reported, noting that “in Ovid’s telling, Medusa wasn’t born a monster, but was turned into one as punishment by the goddess Athena, after Medusa was raped by the sea-god Poseidon in Athena’s temple.”

“Drawing on the fragments she could find, and adding scenes to flesh out Medusa’s narrative, Gruender wrote her own version of the myth,” the Times reported.

“Often, you only really get to see her as a decapitated head in Perseus’ hand,” Gruender told the Times. “I really wanted to give her a voice and tell the story from her perspective.”

“Gruender’s debut novel, ‘Medusa,’ which Grand Central will publish this August, is the latest fictional reworking of the Gorgon’s tale,” the Times reported, adding that “the increasingly crowded sub-sub-genre includes novels like Natalie Haynes’ ‘Stone Blind,’ Hannah Lynn’s ‘Athena’s Child,’ Lauren J.A. Bear’s ‘Medusa’s Sisters,’ Katherine Marsh’s middle grade novel ‘Medusa,’ Claire Heywood’s ‘The Shadow of Perseus,’ and Jessie Burton’s young adult novel ‘Medusa: The Girl Behind the Myth.’”

“And Medusa is just one of a legion of female mythological figures who are getting literary makeovers,” the Times reported, noting that “following in the wake of blockbusters like Madeline Miller’s ‘Circe,’ which spotlighted the powerful witch from Homer’s ‘Odyssey’ and sold more than 2.5 million copies, there’s been a flood of novels featuring women from Greek mythology who have often been overlooked, maligned or sidelined as pawns in male heroes’ journeys.”

“For the women writing these feminist revisions, and the millions of readers enthralled by the stories, placing women at the center of familiar, ancient myths feels like a necessary and overdue corrective,” the Times reported, adding that “for most of recorded history, Greek and Roman mythology has been dominated by men, from ancient bards and dramatists like Homer, Euripides, and Aeschylus, to the translators and scholars who have interpreted those myths in the centuries since.”

“Female characters have either been relegated to the fringes, or filtered through the male gaze, depicted as helpless victims, sexual objects and war prizes,” the Times reported, noting that “if they had any agency at all, women in myth were often cast as supernatural monsters like Circe and Medusa, or murderous villains like Medea and Clytemnestra.”

“To Miller, it makes sense that women are excavating ancient stories and giving new life to female characters whose perspectives have been elided,” the Times reported.

“Overwhelmingly, the voices we hear from the ancient world are male,” she told the Times. “It’s not just that the women in these stories lead oppressed lives, it’s that we don’t get their vision of what their lives look like.”

“At the same time, these ancient stories retain their potency, culturally and psychologically,” the Times reported, adding that “as long as myths continue to resonate, writers will extract fresh meaning from them.”

Other characters “getting resurrected and redeemed in fiction” include “the murderous Queen Clytemnestra, who killed both her husband, the warrior Agamemnon, and his war concubine, the Trojan princess Cassandra… in novels by Costanza Casati and Susan C. Wilson,” the Times reported, noting that “Medea — one of the most reviled figures in myth, who takes vengeance on her deceitful husband, Jason, by murdering her own children — has inspired recent fictional retellings by Rosie Hewlett and Eilish Quin.”

“The trend shows no signs of slowing: This summer, publishers are releasing a fresh wave of feminist Greek mythological reboots,” the Times reported, adding that “Claire North’s ‘The Last Song of Penelope,’ due out in June, reimagines the story of Odysseus’ homecoming after the Trojan War from the perspective of his clever wife, Penelope, as she schemes behind the scenes to keep her family safe from the carnage” and “Caro De Robertis’s new novel, ‘The Palace of Eros,’ out in August, reinvents the myth of Eros, the god of desire, and Psyche, the beautiful mortal he falls in love with.”

“In ‘Hera,’ also out in August, the best-selling novelist Jennifer Saint recasts the goddess as a powerful, cunning deity in her own right, rather than just the petty, jealous wife of Zeus,” the Times reported, noting that Saint’s “previous novels have reanimated female mythological figures like Ariadne, Elektra and Atalanta.”

“It was important to me to write a woman who is not likable, who is relentlessly ambitious and striving for power and control, and considers that to be her birthright as much as Zeus’,” Saint told the Times. “We see Hera through the worst misogynist stereotypes; so often she’s presented as spiteful and vindictive, as nagging Zeus and holding him back, and it’s so deeply unfair. Does Hera look different if we see her through a female lens?”

The “long literary tradition of revising and reimagining Greek myths” includes “Romans like Virgil and Ovid,” the Times reported, adding that “ancient myths figure in the plays of Shakespeare, in poetry by Derek Walcott and Louise Glück, and in novels by Margaret Atwood, Ursula K. Le Guin, Ali Smith and Rick Riordan, whose Percy Jackson series has sold more than 100 million copies globally.”

“Still, the recent rise of Greek mythological retellings with an overtly feminist lens stands out for the sheer volume of novels and the seemingly bottomless appetite for mythological fare among both readers and publishers,” the Times reported, noting that “several factors are driving the genre’s explosion” and “many of these novels have arrived in the wake of #MeToo, and may hold appeal because the narratives give voice and agency to female characters who are victims of sexual violence and assault.”

“New translations of classical texts by women are also helping to reshape the popular understanding of Western myths, and are in turn inspiring novelists,” the Times reported, adding that “in Stephanie McCarter’s 2022 translation of Ovid’s ‘Metamorphosis,’ a Latin poem that recounts famous tales of transformation, love and violence, McCarter uses blunt language to describe the gods’ sexual pursuit of women, labeling assaults as rape, rather than resorting to the euphemisms often used in earlier translations, like ‘ravished’ and ‘plundered.’”

“The classicist Emily Wilson’s translations of Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘The Iliad’ won acclaim, and stirred some controversy, for using plain language to describe the subjugation of women, and by avoiding sexist phrases used by male translators,” the Times reported, noting that “whereas some previous versions called the servant girls in Odysseus’ household who were seduced by Penelope’s suitors ‘sluts’ or ‘whores’ — words with sexist overtones that aren’t present in Homer’s original verses — Wilson calls them ‘slave women.’”

“Wilson said novelizations of Greek myths appeal to readers in part because they have the patina of high culture, but may feel less intimidating than translations of the originals,” the Times reported, adding that Wilson “in addition to translating classics is also working on her own fictional version of Trojan War stories.”

“Not everyone appreciates mythological makeovers,” the Times reported, citing “a critique of the genre in The New Statesman by Finn McRedmond last year argued that feminist revisions tend to be one-note, and often misread the stories they attempt to unearth: ‘It is difficult to extract honest feminist parable from stories written in a world that wouldn’t recognize the concept,’ she wrote.”

“Others complain that the genre has become oversaturated — like any popular cultural trend, the explosion of mythological retellings has yielded works that vary widely in quality, and in their fidelity to the originals,” the Times reported, pointing out that “still, for ardent fans of these stories, and the writers producing them, Greek myths seem to offer endless possibilities for reinterpretation.”