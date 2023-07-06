New York State Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Congratulates Class of 2023

New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, shown here at P.S. 71, congratulated graduates from schools across western Queens this graduation season. Photo: Senator Gianaris
ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris congratulated graduates from schools across western Queens this graduation season by attending many of our schools’ ceremonies and giving congratulatory certificates to more than 2,000 students. Additionally, he presented 34 of his annual Community Service Awards, recognizing students who excelled beyond the classroom supporting their schools and communities.
“Graduations are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our children, families, and school communities and I am pleased to have the opportunity to attend these events,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I congratulate our students on their accomplishments and thank our teachers, administrators, and families for their hard work.”
DETROIT – Michigan owned and operated, Born In Detroit Apparel, LLC on June 23 announced a partnership with The M Den and the University of Michigan, for a first time launch of official Born In Detroit and University of Michigan apparel.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In