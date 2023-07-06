New York State Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Congratulates Class of 2023

General News

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris congratulated graduates from schools across western Queens this graduation season by attending many of our schools’ ceremonies and giving congratulatory certificates to more than 2,000 students. Additionally, he presented 34 of his annual Community Service Awards, recognizing students who excelled beyond the classroom supporting their schools and communities.

“Graduations are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our children, families, and school communities and I am pleased to have the opportunity to attend these events,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I congratulate our students on their accomplishments and thank our teachers, administrators, and families for their hard work.”