New York Parade Committee Releases Final Financial Report for 2024

Left to right: Nomiki Kastanas, Philip Christopher, Yiannis Stroumbakis, Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, Panagiotis Gerazounis, and Dimitrios A. Gonias, among others, during the working dinner at Dionysos, where the financial report on the New York Greek Independence Parade was presented on May 7. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York 2024 Parade Committee held its final meeting on June 18 and released its final financial report for the New York Greek Independence Parade which was held on April 14 with an excellent turnout. The two-page report on the parade appears in the photos below.

Philip Christopher, General Chairman, also released a letter on June 20 via email, noting that “the 2024 Mission Impossible committee held its last meeting last Tuesday, June 18th and released the attached financial statement.”

“I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to our Treasurer, Demetrios Paliouras and our Administration Director, Stavros Papagermanos, for their tireless efforts to finalize the Income and Expense Statement,” Christopher continued. “We have three accounts that the parade controls (building, gala and operating).”

“The total funds are $126K and our Treasurer, Christos Vournas, Demetrios Paliouras and Paul Kotronis supervised all transactions,” he noted. “We made sure that we updated all tax records through fiscal June 2023 and made all filings to protect the 501c tax exempt status of the Federation.”

“Unfortunately, our efforts to bring together the two combatant groups into unified elections failed,” Christopher pointed out. “Accordingly, we are taking steps to move forward with preparations for the 2025 parade to be held Sunday, March 30th and we are in the process of securing the permit. It would be the first in the United States and will be advertised as the National Greek Independence Parade.”

“I wish all of you a good summer and see you in September,” Christopher concluded.