New York Parade Committee Releases Final Financial Report for 2024

Left to right: Nomiki Kastanas, Philip Christopher, Yiannis Stroumbakis, Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, Panagiotis Gerazounis, and Dimitrios A. Gonias, among others, during the working dinner at Dionysos, where the financial report on the New York Greek Independence Parade was presented on May 7. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos
ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York 2024 Parade Committee held its final meeting on June 18 and released its final financial report for the New York Greek Independence Parade which was held on April 14 with an excellent turnout. The two-page report on the parade appears in the photos below.
Philip Christopher, General Chairman, also released a letter on June 20 via email, noting that “the 2024 Mission Impossible committee held its last meeting last Tuesday, June 18th and released the attached financial statement.”
“I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to our Treasurer, Demetrios Paliouras and our Administration Director, Stavros Papagermanos, for their tireless efforts to finalize the Income and Expense Statement,” Christopher continued. “We have three accounts that the parade controls (building, gala and operating).”
“The total funds are $126K and our Treasurer, Christos Vournas, Demetrios Paliouras and Paul Kotronis supervised all transactions,” he noted. “We made sure that we updated all tax records through fiscal June 2023 and made all filings to protect the 501c tax exempt status of the Federation.”
“Unfortunately, our efforts to bring together the two combatant groups into unified elections failed,” Christopher pointed out. “Accordingly, we are taking steps to move forward with preparations for the 2025 parade to be held Sunday, March 30th and we are in the process of securing the permit. It would be the first in the United States and will be advertised as the National Greek Independence Parade.”
“I wish all of you a good summer and see you in September,” Christopher concluded.
Restaurateur James Komninakis wants his food to be the reason why people come to Gyro Kingdom in Brick Township on the New Jersey shore, and hopes to be successful enough to have an empire for his kingdom.
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto rumbled toward northeast Mexico early Thursday as the first named storm of the season, carrying heavy rains that left three people dead but also brought hope to a region suffering under a prolonged, severe drought.
PARIS (AP) — The alleged rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in a suspected antisemitic attack has sent shockwaves throughout France and thrust concerns about antisemitism to the forefront of campaigning for the country’s legislative elections.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In