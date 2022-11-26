New York’s Mayor Eric Adams To Visit Athens To Attend A Conference On Nov. 30

United States

The New York Post reports that New

York’s Mayor Eric Adams “is heading to

Athens, for a conference on

anti-Semitism and Doha, Qatar, to ‘learn

more’ about co-hosting the World Cup.

The article by Bernadette Hogan notes

that according to a copy of Adams’

public schedule that was released

November 25 Adams will go to Athens

on Nov. 30 to attend the 2022 Mayors

Summit Against Antisemitism.

“The trip comes soon after the NYPD

and federal law enforcement prevented

an attempted attack on city

synagogues by would-be terrorists

Matthew Mahrer and Christopher

Brown. Adams will then head to Doha,

Qatar on Dec. 1 and stay until Dec. 4 –

to ‘learn more’ about the 2022 FIFA

World Cup games.”

New York and New Jersey will jointly

host the 2026 World Cup at MetLife

Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ where

the Jets and Giants play.

The selection of Qatar as the host of the

World Cup matches that is currently

taking place has been criticized in light

of “allegations of human rights

violations, alleged corruption tied to the

country’s bid to host the competition and

the country’s homophobic laws,” the

article says.

The mayor is scheduled to meet with

government officials, security and

economic development leaders. “When

asked by The Post for more details tied

to the meetings, or whether the trip is

taxpayer, campaign or personally

funded, City Hall said the final details

are still being worked out,” Hogan

writes.

The article began by referring to Adams

as “The Big Apple’s jet-setting chief

executive, and added that, “Adams has

taken a number of out-of-state and

international trips since taking office –

most recently he attended the SOMOS

political conference in San Juan, Puerto

Rico following the November general

election. He came under fire in May

after taking a three-day-long trip to Los

Angeles, after which he defended the

decision, arguing he was working to

attract business back to the Big Apple.”

That is also the way Adams has

explained trips to Turkey when he was

the Borough President of Brooklyn,

which has a substantial Turkish

immigrant population.

Hogan noted that “flights from New York

to Athens, then to Doha and a return trip

would total just over $2,000, according

to prices listed online.”