x

November 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

United States

New York’s Mayor Eric Adams To Visit Athens To Attend A Conference On Nov. 30

November 26, 2022
By TNH Staff
Antisemitic Threats Arrest
This photo provided by the NYC Office of the Mayor shows New York City mayor Eric Adams speaking during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in New York. Two men who were arrested at New York's Penn Station after authorities spotted social media posts about attacking a synagogue represented a real danger to the city's Jewish community, Mayor Adams said. (NYC Office of the Mayor via AP)

The New York Post reports that New
York’s Mayor Eric Adams “is heading to
Athens, for a conference on
anti-Semitism and Doha, Qatar, to ‘learn
more’ about co-hosting the World Cup.
The article by Bernadette Hogan notes
that according to a copy of Adams’
public schedule that was released
November 25 Adams will go to Athens
on Nov. 30 to attend the 2022 Mayors
Summit Against Antisemitism.

“The trip comes soon after the NYPD
and federal law enforcement prevented
an attempted attack on city
synagogues by would-be terrorists
Matthew Mahrer and Christopher
Brown. Adams will then head to Doha,
Qatar on Dec. 1 and stay until Dec. 4 –
to ‘learn more’ about the 2022 FIFA
World Cup games.”
New York and New Jersey will jointly
host the 2026 World Cup at MetLife
Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ where
the Jets and Giants play.
The selection of Qatar as the host of the
World Cup matches that is currently
taking place has been criticized in light
of “allegations of human rights
violations, alleged corruption tied to the
country’s bid to host the competition and
the country’s homophobic laws,” the
article says.
The mayor is scheduled to meet with
government officials, security and
economic development leaders. “When
asked by The Post for more details tied
to the meetings, or whether the trip is
taxpayer, campaign or personally
funded, City Hall said the final details
are still being worked out,” Hogan
writes.
The article began by referring to Adams
as “The Big Apple’s jet-setting chief
executive, and added that, “Adams has
taken a number of out-of-state and
international trips since taking office –
most recently he attended the SOMOS
political conference in San Juan, Puerto
Rico following the November general
election. He came under fire in May
after taking a three-day-long trip to Los
Angeles, after which he defended the
decision, arguing he was working to
attract business back to the Big Apple.”
That is also the way Adams has
explained trips to Turkey when he was
the Borough President of Brooklyn,
which has a substantial Turkish
immigrant population.
Hogan noted that “flights from New York
to Athens, then to Doha and a return trip
would total just over $2,000, according
to prices listed online.”

RELATED

United States
Missouri Gov. Lauds Kansas City Chiefs Furious George Karlaftis

ATHENS – While visiting the Greek capital on an international trip, Missouri Gov.

United States
Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou Honored at LMU’s Caloyeras Center
United States
What the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater NY Audit Revealed

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Search Effort Intensifies after Indonesia Quake Killed 271

CIANJUR, Indonesia — More rescuers and volunteers were deployed Wednesday in devastated areas on Indonesia's main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 271 people.

A frigid November  20th Sunday was a Greek derby day with the NY Pancyprian Freedoms playing the NY Greek Americans in the Metropolitan division of the Eastern Premier Soccer League  (EPSL) and in the Over 30 division of the  Long Island Soccer Football League (LISFL).

After a late goal from Asteras Tripolis New York, the Hellenic-American soccer team ended its fall regular season in a 2-2 draw against historic Cosma Damiano at College Point Field on last Sunday evening.

AL KHOR, Qatar. The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup.

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.