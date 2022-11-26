New York’s Mayor Eric Adams To Visit Athens To Attend A Conference On Nov. 30

The New York Post reports that New
York’s Mayor Eric Adams “is heading to
Athens, for a conference on
anti-Semitism and Doha, Qatar, to ‘learn
more’ about co-hosting the World Cup.
The article by Bernadette Hogan notes
that according to a copy of Adams’
public schedule that was released
November 25 Adams will go to Athens
on Nov. 30 to attend the 2022 Mayors
Summit Against Antisemitism.
“The trip comes soon after the NYPD
and federal law enforcement prevented
an attempted attack on city
synagogues by would-be terrorists
Matthew Mahrer and Christopher
Brown. Adams will then head to Doha,
Qatar on Dec. 1 and stay until Dec. 4 –
to ‘learn more’ about the 2022 FIFA
World Cup games.”
New York and New Jersey will jointly
host the 2026 World Cup at MetLife
Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ where
the Jets and Giants play.
The selection of Qatar as the host of the
World Cup matches that is currently
taking place has been criticized in light
of “allegations of human rights
violations, alleged corruption tied to the
country’s bid to host the competition and
the country’s homophobic laws,” the
article says.
The mayor is scheduled to meet with
government officials, security and
economic development leaders. “When
asked by The Post for more details tied
to the meetings, or whether the trip is
taxpayer, campaign or personally
funded, City Hall said the final details
are still being worked out,” Hogan
writes.
The article began by referring to Adams
as “The Big Apple’s jet-setting chief
executive, and added that, “Adams has
taken a number of out-of-state and
international trips since taking office –
most recently he attended the SOMOS
political conference in San Juan, Puerto
Rico following the November general
election. He came under fire in May
after taking a three-day-long trip to Los
Angeles, after which he defended the
decision, arguing he was working to
attract business back to the Big Apple.”
That is also the way Adams has
explained trips to Turkey when he was
the Borough President of Brooklyn,
which has a substantial Turkish
immigrant population.
Hogan noted that “flights from New York
to Athens, then to Doha and a return trip
would total just over $2,000, according
to prices listed online.”