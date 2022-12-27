Travel

New York Makes It to the Top 10 Most Visited Canal Cruises as per Visited App's International Users

TORONTO – The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 most visited canal cruises around the world. While not surprising Amsterdam and Seine top the list, New York Canals come in third among all of the world’s canal cruises.

Visited, available on iOS or Android, is a top travel app with over 1 million users. Visited allows users to scratch off places they’ve been, discover new destinations, see their travels on a map and get personalized stats from their travels.

These are the top 10 canal cruises according to Visited:

Amsterdam, Netherlands is a historic and vibrant Dutch city known for its picturesque Canal Ring District, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Seine River and Canals, Paris, France has popular cruises in the romantic City of Light, with options to see the Eiffel Tower, Louvre, and more from the scenic Seine River.

New York Canals, United States draws tourists from around the world who take sightseeing cruises along the Hudson and East rivers to see Manhattan’s sleek skyline as well as the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, Empire State Building, and more.

Copenhagen, Denmark has cruises featuring beautiful Renaissance castles, majestic churches, and historic ships.

Rhine River, Europe cruises offer a journey through French and German history, with medieval castles and villages as well as serene natural views.

Danube River, Europe winds through 10 countries and includes cultural tours through Budapest and Vienna as well as cruises by medieval villages and castles.

Nile River, Egypt features cruises into ancient Egypt, passing by the magnificent ancient pyramids, temples, and tombs.

Niagara Gorge, Canada attracts tourists from around the world to see the majestic Niagara Falls.

Mekong River Cruises highlight unique sites in Asia, with cruises through Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Douro River Cruises showcase natural beauty and fine wine in the lush landscapes of Spain and Portugal.

