New York Lunch in Erie, PA Has Real Coney Greek Dogs Too

ERIE, PA – Let the food debate begin, this time over the origins of the Coney hot dogs that Detroit Greek restaurants claim, although in Erie, PA, Stephen and Nina Paliouras said their New York Lunch makes them too.

They’ve been at it for 53 years, with the managing help of son Gus, who lives in Pittsburgh but comes there five days a week to help out.

“We go home in the evening, I see my parents, we get into an argument, and I go to my room — just like when I was in high school,” he joked.

The restaurant has been in operation since 1927 and claims to have created the so-called Greek dog that Detroiters call a Coney dog although the historical society there said it came from Greek immigrants passing through Coney Island in New York and borrowing the name for their hot dogs.

It’s not just the hot dogs that keep people coming, most of them regulars over the years. “The reason we come in is to see all the people. We have friends from all over,” Nina told YourErie.com. Hot dog.