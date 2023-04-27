New York Greek Independence Pre-Parade Events Final Schedule

General News

The Evzones marching on 5th Avenue in the Greek Independence Parade in New York on June 5. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – The 2023 Greek Independence Parade Committee released the schedule for the final pre-parade events to celebrate the Greek Independence in New York.

Last Ceremonial Open Community Parade Meeting

The Last Ceremonial Open Community Parade Meeting will take place on Thursday, April 27 at 7:45 PM at the Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, in the presence of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the Consul Generals of Greece and Cyprus, and the Evzones, the Hellenic Presidential Guard.

On Friday, April 28, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros welcomes for the first time the Presidential Guard of the Hellenic Republic to the newly opened Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center with the Hierarchical Doxology at 11 AM, followed by a reception on the third floor.

This year’s Flag Raising Ceremony at Bowling Green, Broadway and Whitehall Street in Manhattan, will take place on Friday, April 28 at 1 PM.

For the first time, the Evzones of the Presidential Guard, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, the 2023 Parade Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, along with dignitaries, and students from Greek Schools will march from Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine to Bowling Green at 12:30 PM for the annual raising of the Greek Flag. All are invited to welcome the Evzones with Greek flags to showcase the Hellenic spirit in Manhattan. The event is open to the public.

The NYPD Saint Paul’s Society will raise the Greek and the U.S. flags and soprano Ariadne Anna will sing the National Anthems at the event. Greetings will be extended by the dignitaries. The program also includes dance performances by the Dimitrios and Georgia Kaloidis Parochial School of Brooklyn, the Greek School of Plato of Brooklyn, and the Hellenic Classical Charter School of Brooklyn.

The Cultural Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York also invites everyone to the Flag Raising Ceremony of Greece and the U.S., in the presence of the Presidential Guard on Saturday, April 29, 12 PM, at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria, weather permitting. The event is open to the public.

Politicians and official representatives from Greece, Cyprus, and the U.S. have been invited to extend their greetings. The program includes traditional Greek music by the artistic director Phyto Stratis and traditional Greek dances from the dance groups of the Federation of Dodecanese Federation of America and the Kalymnos Benevolent Society in New York, as well as the award-winning youth dance group of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church of Port Washington, NY.

Hilton Greek Independence Gala

The 202nd Anniversary of Greek Independence Gala, considered one of the most prestigious events, will be held on Saturday, April 29 at the New York Hilton Hotel Midtown, 1335 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan. Cocktail hour begins at 7 PM and the award ceremony at 8 PM. For reservations, please e-mail: [email protected] or call on 718-204-6500.

Libra Group Executive Chairman George M. Logothetis, the 2023 Grand Marshal for New York’s Greek Independence Parade, will also deliver the keynote address at the Gala.

This year’s Honorary Grand Marshals are Chairman and CEO of Red Apple Group and Parade Chairman Emeritus John Catsimatidis, renowned TV news anchor, host of ‘Positively Ernie’ on 77WABC-AM News Radio and 2010 Parade Grand Marshal Ernie Anastos, and U.S. Ambassador to Greece and 2014 Parade Grand Marshal George Tsunis, with Greek singer George Dalaras as an honored guest.

Special guests scheduled to attend include Archbishop Elpidophoros, Hellenic Caucus co-chair Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), Hellenic Caucus members Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) and Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris who will represent the New York State Senators and Assemblymen of Hellenic descent, Ambassador of Greece to the U.S. Alexandra Papadopoulou, who will represent the Hellenic Republic, and Secretary General of the Parliament of Hellenes Georgios Mylonakis, who will represent the Parliament. The Republic of Cyprus will be represented by Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations Ambassador Andreas Hadjichrysanthou.

The annual pre-Parade reception will take place on Sunday, April 30, 11 AM, at the Pierre Hotel, 2 East 61st Street in Manhattan, a few hours before the Greek Independence Parade. The National Anthems of Greece and the U.S. will be sung and greetings by dignitaries will be extended. This is a by invitation only event and it is not transferable. This reception is organized to thank the officials and benefactors and sponsors for their support. Access to the event will be granted to the public with a $100 donation to the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York at the door. Parade on Fifth Avenue

The Greek Independence Parade will take place on Sunday, April 30, 1:30 PM, on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, between 64th and 79th Streets and is open to the public. Access to the Executive reviewing stand is granted by invitation only. Already registered for the 2023 Parade are 110 organizations, more than 12 bands and 42 floats. Officials will greet the Parade and the Media will cover this festive occasion for Hellenism.

Your presence is essential for the success of the Greek Independence Parade which belongs to all of us!