New York Greek Film Expo 2022, Presented by Hellenic Film Society, Sept. 29-Oct. 9

Cinema

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) on September 19 announced the lineup for its annual New York Greek Film Expo, a Greek film festival for all New Yorkers, to be held September 29-October 9, expanding to four theaters across the New York metro area.

HFS will present 15 screenings of 12 films, including two documentaries. Four of the films are directed by women. Films that are in Greek have English subtitles. Screenings will be held at the Village East Cinema in Manhattan, the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in Astoria, the Alpine Cinemas in Brooklyn, and the Pelham Picture House in Westchester.

“This marks the most films in the greatest number of theaters in HFS history,” says HFS President Jimmy DeMetro. “We are very excited about the diverse offerings we’re presenting, from powerful dramas to inspiring documentaries and even a classic from the golden age of Greek comedy. Romance, greed, passion, revenge, teenage angst—we’ve got it all.”

Andreas Konstantinou, one of Greece’s biggest film stars, is honorary host of this year’s Expo and is expected to attend several of the Manhattan screenings.

New York Greek Film Expo 2022 is made possible with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). Additional funding is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, the New York City Council, and the Queens Borough President.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema should be part of the American cultural landscape. Based in Astoria, NY, the organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to presenting its annual film festival, HFS collaborates with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image on Always on Sunday, a series of monthly Greek film screenings.