New York Euripides Summer Festival in Its Final Season Presents Bacchae June 26-30

United States

NEW YORK – The New York Euripides Summer Festival, now in its final season, will present Bacchae at three distinctive New York City theaters starting Monday, June 26 at Actors’ Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, at 8 PM, continuing at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street, on Tuesday, June 27 at 8 PM, Wednesday, June 28, 3 PM and 8 PM, Thursday, June 29 at 8 PM, and a final show on Friday, June 30 at Marilyn Monroe Theatre, 115 East 15th Street, at 8 PM. Performances are approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Award-winning director Lorca Peress directs a cast of 16 headed by veteran actor Stephen Diacrussi. The festival’s closing coincides with American Thymele Theatre’s 30 year span of offering quality Greek Theatre free of charge to all audiences. Tickets are free and available on the American Thymele Theatre’s website: https://americanthymeletheatre.yolasite.com/news.php.