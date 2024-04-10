New York Doctor Dies After Falling Out of Moving Trailer While Headed Upstate to See the Eclipse

This image provided by the New York State Police shows an Airstream trailer in Brownville, N.Y. Monika Woroniecka, a Long Island doctor, who was headed to upstate New York to see the solar eclipse with her family, fell out of the moving trailer on a highway and died, Saturday, April 6, 2024, authorities said. (New York State Police via AP)
BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island doctor who was headed to upstate New York to see the solar eclipse with her family fell out of a moving trailer on a highway and died, authorities said.
Dr. Monika Woroniecka, 58, a pediatrician at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital who specialized in immunology, was riding in the 2024 Airstream trailer along with members of her family on Saturday for the last 20 minutes of their trip to see the eclipse, the New York State Police said in a news release. Woroniecka’s husband, Robert Woroniecki, was driving the pickup truck that was hauling the trailer.
The wind blew the trailer’s door open as the family was headed west on Route 12E in the town of Brownville and Woroniecka was thrown from the trailer, police said.
Woroniecka hit her head on the shoulder of the road, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Dr. Susan Schuval, chief of pediatric allergy and immunology at Stony Brook, said in a statement that Woroniecka “was known for her calm demeanor, kindness, and dedication to her patients.”
It is against state law to ride in a “house coach trailer” such as the family’s Airstream while it is hitched to a vehicle traveling on the road.
NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, a retired executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire, was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in jail for lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud lawsuit brought against the former president by New York’s attorney general.
NEW YORK (AP) — Marisha Pessl's first novel in six years is a psychological thriller with the kinds of intricate clues and connections she has been known for since her acclaimed debut, “Special Topics in Calamity Physics.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In