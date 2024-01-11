New York Cries for Help – Is Anyone Listening?

Columnists

Migrants queue in the cold as they look for a shelter outside a migrant assistance center at St. Brigid Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

This is what Netanyahu is up to; that’s what Zelensky is doing, and Erdogan; that’s what Putin and Xi Jinping have achieved; Biden made this mistake, Trump said that… blah, blah, blah… But honestly, how much do all of the above matter to the residents of New York and all who live in the Metropolitan area? From very little to not at all, yet the whole world revolves around the aforementioned.

However, no one is dealing with what truly affects him, what he sees more intensely every day, what he experiences every hour in his own skin, and the enormous danger that is approaching faster and faster. The rulers whistle indifferently.

A report by journalist Madison Alworth included video of a huge queue of illegal immigrants in New York waiting to apply for free housing – housing that the American citizen pays for.

She notes that in New York, shelter is guaranteed, so migrants can apply with footage from the immigrants’ queue

And for those who might say, “well, what do you expect FOX News to show?” let’s turn to the… Democrats, who also talk very nicely about the situation. Let’s listen specifically to the Democratic Mayor of New York, Eric Adams.

During a press conference with other Democratic mayors, Chicago’s Brandon Johnson, and Denver’s Mike Johnston, Mr. Adams emphasized that his city is collapsing due to illegal immigration. Specifically, he said: “We are seeing a decline in the quality of life that has improved in the short term of this administration.”

Adams continued: “We are affected… Although for many months we have been able to prevent the visualization of this crisis from appearing in our cities. We have reached a breaking point. We can’t do that anymore because the numbers are huge.”

And then he ‘spoke’ with numbers: “3,900 people arrived here last week alone. On average, we get anywhere from 2,500 to nearly 4,000 a week. Do the math and you’ll see that could be 8,000 every two weeks, or 16,000 a month. That we must feed, clothe, house, and educate our children. And all the services that a normal adult would provide. And we’re seeing that play out on the streets of New York, and that’s kind of the breaking point, and that’s what we’re experiencing right now.”

And Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago said: “It’s not that much different here in Chicago (than) anywhere else in the country… The public good is already stressed, whether it’s our transportation system, our health care system, our education system. All of these systems are already stretched to meet the demands of families who have been here. Over the past seven months, it’s been an incredible, an incredible, strain on every aspect of city services.”

When it comes to the problems of Ukrainians, Israelis, Palestinians, the American President is the first to rush in. But when it comes to the problems that have brought “erosion of the quality of life” in New York and other American metropolises, will anyone rush in?