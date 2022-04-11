x

April 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19

April 11, 2022
By Associated Press
Eric Adams
FILE — New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the press conference at Harlem Hospital after the shooting of a New York City Police Department officer, in Harlem, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura File)

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his 100th day in office, according to a spokesperson.

The first-term Democrat woke up with a raspy voice Sunday and took a PCR test that came back positive, spokesperson Fabien Levy said in a statement. Earlier Sunday, Levy had tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that came back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution.

Adams has no other symptoms but has canceled all public events for the week and will be taking antiviral medications and working remotely, Levy said.

New York City has been experiencing a steady resurgence in virus cases over the past month. It’s now averaging around 1,800 new cases per day — not counting the many home tests that go unreported to health officials. That’s triple the number in early March, when the city began relaxing masking and vaccination rules.

Adams’ past week was busy: The mayor attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington last Saturday, after which dozens of attendees tested positive. He also delivered remarks at the National Action Network convention on Wednesday and attended that night’s gala, appeared in-studio on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday before joining Robert De Niro at the ReelAbilities Film Festival, went to the New York Yankees’ opening day Friday and was in Albany on Saturday.

 

RELATED

Economy
Once a Retail Giant, Kmart Down to 3 Stores after NJ Closing

AVENEL, N.J.

Society
2 Killed and 10 Wounded in Cedar Rapids Nightclub Shooting
Economy
Elon Musk No Longer Joining Twitter’s Board of Directors

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

French Duel: Macron vs Le Pen Fight for Presidency

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron may be ahead in the presidential race so far, but he warned his supporters that "nothing is done" and his runoff battle with far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will be a hard fight.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings