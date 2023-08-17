x

August 17, 2023

New York City is Going… Going…

August 17, 2023
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

Dear Editor,

The New York that once was is no longer. Between the homeless, crime all around, NYPD not being able to do their jobs. it is just a shame.

It is so pathetic – that is why big retailers are shutting down. Crime is out of control. And the thing that makes it worse is people like AOC, Jumane Williams, and a lot of Council members still don’t believe that. But the truth is these people live in 24hr security buildings and have personal security – pathetic.

Even Zuckerberg supports defunding the police, but he has a $52 million security detail – ridiculous.

I think people should wake up and vote these people out because NY will turn into California really fast if things don’t change soon.

And let’s not forget the Governor. People were complaining about Cuomo but she is worse. Her bail reform laws have let the criminals take over. They are all hypocrites because they have security while we have to deal with the reality.

 

George A. Liakopoulos

Little Neck, NY

