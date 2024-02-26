New York City Honors Victims of 1993 World Trade Center Bombing

FILE - The crater in an underground parking garage from the World Trade Center explosion is shown in this Feb. 27, 1993 photo. New York City is marking the anniversary of the 1993 bombing that blew apart a van parked in an underground garage, killing six people and injured more than 1,000. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is holding a memorial Mass on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at St. Peter’s Church in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is marking the anniversary of the 1993 bombing at the old World Trade Center that blew apart a van parked in an underground garage, killing six people and injured more than 1,000.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is holding a memorial Mass on Monday morning at St. Peter’s Church in Manhattan.
That will be followed by a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum for victims’ family members, survivors, first responders, and lower Manhattan residents and workers.
A bell will be tolled at 12:18 p.m. to mark the time of the Feb. 26 attack and a moment of silence will honor the victims, whose names are inscribed on one of the Sept. 11 memorial pools.
The attack was carried out by Islamic extremists who sought to punish the U.S. for its Middle East policies, particularly its support for Israel.
Six people were convicted of the attack, including the accused ringleader Ramzi Yousef. A seventh suspect in the bombing remains on the FBI’s most wanted list.
The attack was a harbinger of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks that ultimately felled the city’s tallest skyscrapers, killing nearly 3,000 people in the worst attack on American soil.
Yousef’s uncle, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, would later become the self-proclaimed mastermind of 9/11, when hijacked planes were used as missiles to strike the buildings.
