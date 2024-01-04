New Year’s Messages from Mitsotakis-Kasselakis through The National Herald

Editorial

It’s rare, if not unprecedented, for two opposing political leaders – especially one being the Prime Minister of the country and the other the Leader of the official opposition – to choose a specific journalistic medium to convey their New Year’s messages.

Yet, that’s exactly what happened. And the medium they chose is – not at all coincidentally – The National Herald – as you will have observed in last weekend’s celebratory print editions and on our websites.

This is an event that honors not only the newspaper but also the Omogenia, which it represents and supports.

It is the type of credible journalism that this newspaper practices – and will continue to practice with even greater dedication – that earns it respect throughout the entire Greek-American community – and in the homeland.

In his New Year’s message, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who, as is known, studied in America, among other things states the following:

“I address all of you with special emotion. To the Greeks who, although living and creating beyond the country’s borders, constitute an integral part of it, you are ambassadors of the homeland in the countries where you thrive, bridges of communication with their people, and living cells of Hellenism, honoring its roots by projecting its values everywhere.”

This is one of the most accurate and comprehensive descriptions ever made of the Omogenia, of its ties to the homeland, and the role it plays in the places abroad where Hellenes reside.

Even Stefanos Kasselakis, a member of the Greek-American community, in his message, among other things, says:

“In 2023, I had the honor to permanently return to our homeland to represent the Official Opposition from its leadership position. SYRIZA may not have deep historical roots in the diaspora, but its president grew up and was nurtured within it. And now I am trying to find a way to combine these two qualities: that of a Greek and that of a diaspora member.”

This is an effort to build a ‘bridge’ between being Greek and being a member of the Omogenia, which is truly worth pursuing.

However, beyond the specific formulations and messages, there is something even more significant: It is the respect, the increasingly apparent interest of Greece’s political leadership towards Hellenism abroad, manifested in various ways – for instance, our now being able to vote by mail from abroad – more and more frequently.

It is the growing rapprochement between Greece and the Omogenia. And it is a particularly positive development in the history of the Hellenic nation.

Thus it is under these positive signs that we have welcomed the New Year.

To our readers, the best readers out there, and to the entire Greek-American community, we wish you a Happy New Year, with Health, Peace, and Love!