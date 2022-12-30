New Year’s Celebrations You Can Experience Live

Tourism

FILE- Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)

For many, New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate and enjoy some festivities with family and friends. According to a survey by WalletHub in 2021, 24% of Americans planned to attend a public event. These events can be found in many major cities throughout the U.S., from New York to Los Angeles. If you’d like to join the Americans looking to enjoy one of these events in person, take a look at four celebrations you can experience this year.

Watch The Ball Drop in New York City

With broadcasts on CNN and live streams at Times Square NYC.org, the festivities in Times Square can be watched around the world. This celebration has been a New York tradition since 1907, and this year, Times Square is planning a new spin on this holiday classic. For the 2023 ball, 192 Waterford Crystal triangles are being used to introduce a new “Gift of Love” design in the New Year’s Ball.

This design will join the other eight found on previous versions of the ball as it is dropped from the roof of One Times Square. This year, the Times Square Ball will include live performances by KT Tunstall and Journey. Want to be able to soak in the experience in person? Fortunately, you can stay at plenty of resorts if you’d like to spend New Year’s Eve in the Big Apple.

Westgate New York Grand Central

If you want a resort close to the excitement in Times Square, the Westgate New York Grand is only a mile away from the festivities. As a result, you’ll have prime access to Time Square. In the meantime, you can enjoy a midtown resort home to the Tudor City Marketplace and Tavern. Accommodations include one and two-bedroom suites.

Join The French Quarter Festivities in New Orleans

New Orleans is renowned for its historic revels. From Mardi Gras to Jazz Fest, this city is often filled with the energy of a celebration. New Year’s Eve is no exception, especially in Jackson Square. Nestled in the heart of the French Quarter, Jackson Square is home to the Fleur De Lis drop.

This symbol of New Orleans drops down a 25-foot pole that sits atop Jax Brewery. Afterward, fireworks light up the sky above the Mississippi River. As a bonus, admission to Jackson Square is completely free, so if you want to save money while going out this New Year, then New Orleans is worth considering.

The French Quarter is also part of the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve parade route. This Mardi Gras-style parade is filled with floats, bands, and dancers and is also free to attend. 2023 also marks the first year that guests could purchase a spot onboard a parade float.

“We have fans coming in from areas that may not get to see Mardi Gras or to participate in Mardi Gras,” said Jeff Hundley, the CEO of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. “So we’ve made it available for fans to purchase a spot on a float.” All of the spots are sold out now.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations New Orleans Resort

Just a block away from the French Quarter lies the Holiday Inn Club Vacations New Orleans Resort. This resort features a fitness center and a rooftop heated dipping pool and terrace. You can relax in a one- or two-bedroom villa when you’re not exploring the city.

Family Fun and Speakeasy Spectacles in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to not one but two major New Year’s celebrations. Grand Park is filled with food trucks and live music. Plus, the park makes for a good family-friendly event since it’s alcohol-free. While you will have to pay for food and drinks, entry to the park itself is totally free, so if you just want to watch the ball drop with a crowd, celebrating at Grand Park can save you some money. Check out the Metro line to get there, though, or the money saved will all be spent on parking nearby.

For something a bit more adult-oriented, check out Prohibition at the historic Union Station. Prohibition is a Roaring 1920s-themed event with burlesque dancers, DJs, live jazz music, and an open bar featuring champagne, wine, beer, and specialty cocktails. This year, Prohibition will feature live performances by the alternative pop duo Neil Frances.

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa

Staying in Los Angeles for New Year’s Eve may sound exciting, but for many, the prospect of dealing with LA traffic too often may be less appealing. A study by INRIX in 2021 found that Los Angeles was the sixth most congested urban area in the United States. If you’d like to reduce how often you deal with the traffic on your trip, consider staying at the Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa. This resort is located in Anaheim, so you can relax away from the big city and make a day trip to LA at your convenience. Accommodations include one, two, and three-bedroom villas.

Enjoy The Peach Drop in Atlanta

After a three-year hiatus, Atlanta plans to bring back their classic New Year’s tradition: the Peach Drop. Since 1989, the city has hosted this celebration to commemorate the start of the New Year.

Locals and tourists alike visit Underground Atlanta to watch as the over 800-pound peach was drops from a special tower that stands 138 feet high in the tourist district. All the while, there are live performances, food, and drinks for guests to enjoy until the countdown to the New Year.

Margaritaville Vacation Club Atlanta

If you’d like to have easy access to a major hub of activity in Atlanta while still being able to reach Underground Atlanta quickly, consider staying at the Margaritaville Vacation Club Atlanta. The resort overlooks the Centennial Olympic Park and is half a mile away from Underground Atlanta.

As a result, guests not only have access to a park with an aquarium, zoo, and history museum, but they’re also able to reach the site of the Peach Bowl quickly. For accommodations, Margaritaville offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom suites.

Buy a Timeshare and Travel to a New Year’s Celebration

If you’d like to make ringing in the New Year at a major celebration an annual tradition, consider buying a timeshare near one of them. Timeshares allow you to go back to a beloved destination each year.

Plus, vacation ownership can help save you money over time if you’re planning on going back each year. New Year’s Eve is a time to make memories, so why not make them somewhere new?

This post was produced by Fidelity Real Estate and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.